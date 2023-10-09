Pep Guardiola looking to take revenge on Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham capture by signing one of their top targets – Reports

LoManchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to beat Real Madrid in the race to sign Alphonso Davies as revenge after failing to sign Jude Bellingham earlier this summer.

Prior to the start of the ongoing 2023-24 campaign, both the aforementioned sides were allegedly in pursuit of Bellingham's signature. They were locked in a battle to lure the player away from Borussia Dortmund, along with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side emerged victorious in the race after striking a £115 million deal with Dortmund past July. They tied the 20-year-old wonderkid to a six-year contract, much to the Cityzens' distaste.

Now, according to popular Catalan news outlet El Nacional, Guardiola is hoping to pour water over Real Madrid's potential future transfer plans. He has informed the Etihad Stadium side's top brass that Davies, who is also a Los Blancos target, is a top priority for 2024 and intends to sign him as 'revenge' for losing out on Bellingham.

Guardiola, who has had to rely on Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake in the left-back role this season, is keen to take advantage of Davies' situation at Bayern Munich. He is aiming to convince his former club to sell the star, who is unwilling to commit to a new contract.

Manchester City, who splashed close to £210 million on four new additions earlier this summer, are allegedly prepared to offer a £13 million-per-year contract to the Canadian. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are willing to hand a £7 million-a-year deal to their target.

Davies, who has a contract until June 2025 at Bayern Munich, would pop up as a first-team starter at both the aforesaid clubs. He has earned a name for himself as a marauding full-back, contributing eight goals and 28 assists in 164 appearances for Bayern so far.

Real Madrid aiming to sign Sporting CP star

According to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid have identified Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomane as a top transfer target in 2024. They are said to be impressed with the Ivorian's potential to be a future first-team starter.

Carlo Ancelotti's outfit, who are atop the 2023-24 La Liga standings with 24 points from nine games, could even launch a move for the teenager in the winter transfer window. They are confident about convincing Sporting CP to sell their €25 million-rated centre-back.

Diomande, 19, joined Sporting CP from FC Midtjylland for a fee of £6.5 million last January after shining on loan at Portuguese club Mafra. He has cemented himself as a regular starter ever since, registering three goals and one assist in 27 games across competitions.