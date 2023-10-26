Pep Guardiola would love for Manchester City to sign Barcelona superstar valued at €100million - Reports

Pep Guardiola would reportedly love for Manchester City to sign Barcelona's Pedri in the near future.

A report by El Nacional states that Pedri's name came up when Barca were signing Joao Cancelo on loan from City this summer. It also claims that the Spanish midfielder could be used as a bargaining chip if the Catalan giants wanted to sign Bernardo Silva.

Pedri is apparently valued at €100 million and Guardiola is eager to capitalize if there is an opportunity to bring him to the Etihad. The midfielder is known for his immaculate passing range, composure, and ball control.

Guardiola, who coached Barcelona for four years, also places importance on possession-based football at Manchester City — something which the Catalan giants have followed historically. The report, however, stated that Pedri isn't interested in leaving Spotify Camp Nou as of now.

Manchester City lost Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer to Barca this summer but signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea to replenish their depth. It remains to be seen if they will test Barcelona's resolve with a potential offer for Pedri in the future.

The player's contract expires in the summer of 2026. Injuries have limited him to just two appearances this season, where he has scored once.

Barcelona target has no release clause at Manchester City - reports

Recent reports have linked Barcelona and Real Madrid with a move for Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez.

The Argentina international is evidently in brilliant form, scoring seven goals and laying out five assists in 15 games this season. He is seeing respectable playing time despite Erling Haaland's presence.

But Barcelona and Real Madrid are still keen to take Alvarez away from the Etihad. However, a report from Oriol Domenech, via @forcabarca_ar on X (h/t BarcaUniversal) claims that City want €80-90 million for their forward, who doesn't have a release clause in his contract.

This apparently rules out the financially troubled Barca from the transfer race. The 23-year-old forward's contract runs until the summer of 2028. Barca currently have Robert Lewandowski as their center-forward, but the 35-year-old is in the latter stages of his career.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are yet to sign a long-term like-for-like replacement for Karim Benzema, who left the club to join Al-Ittihad this summer.