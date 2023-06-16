Pep Guardiola ready for ruthless clearance at Manchester City with six players set to leave - Reports

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to part ways with six players this summer in a big clearout.

The Cityzens became the first English side since Manchester United in the 1998-99 season to win a treble. They beat Arsenal to the Premier League title, United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final.

Now, as per Fichajes.net, Manchester City are looking to sell six players - Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez, and Aymeric Laporte.

Barcelona are interested in three of these players, namely Gundogan, Silva, and Cancelo. Gundogan and Silva were also linked with Barca last summer but a deal didn't go through.

Cancelo, meanwhile, was sent out on a six-month loan spell at Bayern Munich in January last season. He won the Bundesliga with the German giants, featuring 21 times across competitions and contributing one goal and six assists. However, the Bavarians chose not to trigger his €70 million buy option.

Manchester City could also sell Riyad Mahrez, who contributed 15 goals and 13 assists in 47 games across competitions last season. The Algerian winger has been heavily linked with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, who have already made an initial offer (via Fabrizio Romano).

Aymeric Laporte, who made just 24 appearances across competitions last season, could also leave the Etihad this summer along with Kyle Walker. The English right-back has been a key player for the Cityzens since joining the club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017.

He has played over 250 games, helping City win five Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy, among other honors.

Manchester City progressing in attempt to sign Croatian defender

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are closing in on agreeing on personal terms with RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Gvardiol, 21, impressed with his performances for club and country last season. He helped Leipzig keep 14 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. He also helped Croatia finish third at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Manchester City are now interested in signing the centre-back this summer and have already held talks with him regarding personal terms. Leipzig, however, will only sell the Croatian for a big fee, with his contract expiring in 2027. As per Transfermarkt, Gvardiol's current market value is €75 million.

With Aymeric Laporte expected to leave City this summer, the RB Leipzig man could be a big addition to the treble-winning squad.

