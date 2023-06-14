Pep Guardiola ready to spoil Barcelona's transfer plans by offering stunning contract to midfielder - Reports

Pep Guardiola is reportedly ready to spoil Barcelona's plans of signing Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City by offering him a mega contract.

The German midfielder was a key part of the City squad that lifted the European treble this season. He scored 11 goals, including a brace in the FA Cup final, and provided seven assists in 51 matches across competitions this season.

While the 32-year-old remains an important part of City's team, he could look to leave after winning it all with the Sky Blue. Barcelona have been heavily interested in signing the player as a free agent after his contract expires in the summer.

The Catalan club reportedly want to offer the player a three-year deal. Apart from Barca, Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad have also entered the race for Gundogan. After already signing Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, they are ready to bring in another renowned superstar.

However, according to a Mundo Deportivo report, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have improved the financial aspects of the renewal offer for Gundogan. They are offering a one-year deal with an option to extend by another year.

Speaking about Gundogan's future, Guardiola said after the FA Cup final (via BBC):

"He knows what I think. Football director) Txiki (Begiristain) is working on it. Hopefully he can be successful."

Yannick Fereira Carrasco speaks about future amidst Barcelona links

Yannick Carrasco has been linked with a move to Barcelona since the January transfer window. While a move didn't materialize in the winter window, Barca could reignite their interest in the Belgian this summer.

Carrasco has now opened up about his future. He has accepted that these events are unpredictable. However, the player vowed to remain focused on the pre-season with Atletico Madrid. He said (via Barca Universal):

“I don’t want to talk too much about it because I still have a year on my contract and I’m focused on Belgium. The holidays will come and then we’ll think about what can happen."

He added:

"I see myself doing pre-season with Atletico. I’m happy at the club, but you never know what can happen every summer. If something comes up, we will communicate it to Atlético and we will look for the best solution for all parties.”

Carrasco further said:

“In the next few weeks we will have to think about whether or not an offer comes in. That offer may come, there may be a contract extension with Atletico or I can complete the remaining year of my contract. Everything will be evaluated.”

Carrasco has so far scored 47 goals and has provided 44 assists in 263 games across two spells for Atletico Madrid. He remains in Barcelona's transfer plans as the summer window has started.

