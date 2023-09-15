PL club readying move for Chelsea star in January after their deadline-day offer was rejected by the London club - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering reigniting their interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

According to Football Insider, Spurs may relaunch a pursuit for Gallagher after their previous attempt to sign him on transfer deadline day was shunned by the Blues. The Lilywhites are noted as long-term admirers of the England international.

Chelsea have made plenty of alterations to their midfield, with the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia arriving recently. This has placed doubt on Gallagher continuing in Mauricio Pochettino's starting lineup.

A potential exit could be on the cards for the 23-year-old with the west Londoners needing to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. The sale would be viewed from a financial perspective rather than for sporting reasons.

Gallagher is a product of Chelsea's academy and has broken into the Blues' senior team. He made 45 appearances across competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

However, it was on loan at Crystal Palace in the season prior when the English midfielder truly shined. He was a standout performer for the Eagles, bagging eight goals and five assists in 39 matches across competitions.

Gallagher has started all five of Chelsea's games this season and captained the side in a 2-1 Carabao Cup second-round win over AFC Wimbledon. He has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham's interest stems from a lack of options in Ange Postecoglou's midfield. The Aussie coach has started rebuilding the Lilywhites with the astute signing of Gallagher's England teammate James Maddison.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino gives an update on Romeo Lavia's injury

Romeo Lavia picked up an ankle injury in training (Image: GOAL).

Romeo Lavia joined Chelsea from Southampton in the summer for £58 million. The 19-year-old is regarded as one of English football's most exciting young talents.

However, Lavia is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after twisting his ankle in training. He has yet to make his debut since his big-money move to Stamford Bridge, and Pochettino couldn't deny claims that he'll be out for months. He said (via football.london):

"He twisted his ankle and now we are waiting for the results on Monday from the doctor. We hope it's not a big issue but in the last week he has not been training with the team."

Pochettino has given some hope that he could be available soon:

"It's a sad situation because he was nearly fit to be involved again with the team. Yes, now we need to wait and hopefully it's not a big issue for him and the team of course."

Lavia's stock grew at Southampton last season after joining the Saints from Manchester City. He made 34 appearances across competitions, bagging one goal and one assist.

The Belgian youngster was also on Liverpool's radar during the summer but Chelsea swept in and beat the Reds to his signature. He seemingly has a while to wait until he can make his debut for the west Londoners.