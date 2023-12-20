PL giants join race to sign Manchester United transfer target, will look to sign star in January - Reports

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo in the winter transfer window. As reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Lilywhites have already gotten in touch with OGC Nice for the signature of the French defender.

According to Romano, Todibo is a high priority for Tottenham Hotspur in the winter transfer window and they have also been in contact with the players' representatives. However, the Italian journalist has claimed that it will be difficult to secure a deal with Nice in January.

Romano has also claimed that Todibo has been a player on Manchester United's wishlist since June. However, now the Red Devils could be beaten to his signature by Ange Postecoglou's side.

Manchester United have endured a season to forget so far with Erik ten Hag finding himself under all kinds of pressure. However, the pressure has somewhat eased off following the Red Devils' 0-0 draw against rivals Liverpool at Anfield last weekend.

Ten Hag's side have struggled with multiple injuries, particularly in defense. Lisandro Martinez has missed a chunk of the season while Raphael Varane has also been in and out of the side.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have paired up at the heart of the defense for Manchester United in most games this season and have done pretty decent. However, the former has also picked up an injury. Someone like Todibo could prove to be a solid addition to the side.

Spurs have also struggled with injury problems this season and are missing Micky van de Ven, Eric Dier, and Ashley Phillips. Meanwhile, Cristiano Romero has also missed three games with a red card suspension.

Todibo has been excellent for Nice over the last few years and is regarded as one of the best young central defenders in Europe. The 23-year-old has played 117 games for the French side and has also been capped twice for France.

Liverpool legend shares his thoughts on Manchester United man Kobbie Mainoo against the Reds

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has claimed that Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo was decent but nothing special against the Reds on Sunday, December 17.

Mainoo started in the middle of the park for the Red Devils against Jurgen Klopp's side and helped his side secure a 0-0 draw. The youngster has been praised widely for his showing but McManaman has claimed that he was nothing special. He said (h/t Football365):

"I thought he was okay. I saw articles in the media saying that he was amazing and I don't believe he was. He's a young, inexperienced boy who came into a game at Anfield, against the league leaders, and performed well defensively, but that was about it."

The former Real Madrid star added:

"I hope he's a far better player than his showing on Sunday suggests. I wouldn't go overboard on how good he was when it came to his creativity. I thought the four defenders did really well, Scott McTominay did a good job at leading the team as a captain, Mainoo did well, Amrabat ran around, but that was it really."

Mainoo has made eight appearances for Manchester United at senior level so far and has largely impressed. The 18-year-old seems to have a bright future ahead of himself if he can keep up his development.