PL star welcomes interest from Barcelona after club held talks with his entourage about potential summer transfer: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly held talks with Alexander Isak's entourage over a possible move to the Camp Nou in the summer, according to Tribal Football. This comes after the Swede has been remarkable in attack for Newcastle United this season.

Since joining the Magpies from Real Sociedad for a reported €70 million in August 2022, Isak has arguably transformed Newcastle's attack. His attacking brilliance has not gone unnoticed as Barcelona, Arsenal, and Manchester United are said to be monitoring the striker.

Best known for his finishing and aerial proficiency, Isak has proven to be a complete striker in recent times. In 28 appearances, the Swede has scored 19 goals and registered five assists for the Magpies this season. Thus, his outstanding attacking prowess could improve Barca's attack if the deal becomes a reality.

At 25, Isak could also be considered as a potential long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski at Camp Nou. However, the aforementioned report claims that Newcastle would demand at least €100 million over Isak's possible departure.

This is a fee that La Blaugrana might be unwilling to pay given their financial challenges. Arsenal are however expected to be able to splash €100 million and beyond for a striker. La Blaugrana could also consider Benjamin Sesko as a viable alternative to Isak.

How has Robert Lewandowski performed as Barcelona's striker this season amid Alexander Isak's speculation?

As the target man in attack, Lewandowski has been terrific in attack and his experience has helped La Blaugrana secure crucial points.

In 33 games, the Polish international has scored 31 goals and registered three assists this season. Lewandowski is also the LaLiga top-scorer with 19 league goals under his belt this season.

Given his outstanding performance and experience, Lewandowski remains a key player in attack for Hansi Flick for the remainder of the season. His presence would be needed as Barcelona are in strong contention for the LaLiga and UEFA Champions League title.

While his contract is scheduled to expire in June 2026, Isak could be a formidable replacement for the veteran in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Barca will take on Rayo Vallecano in their next league game on Monday (February 17).

