"Player has already accepted" - Fabrizio Romano says 'PSG are in advanced negotiations' to complete signing of Chelsea superstar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are in advanced talks with Premier League giants Chelsea to sign Hakim Ziyech before the transfer window closes, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea have had a busy winter transfer window so far, having added seven players to their ranks. They have signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Joao Felix (loan), Andrey Santos, and David Datro Fofana, while Malo Guston has been sent back on loan to Lyon.

The Blues are also hopeful of getting a deal for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez across the line before the window closes today, January 31. They, though, could have to offload at least one player to make space for all the newcomers in the squad.

Ziyech has long been mooted as a player the London giants could look to sell during the ongoing window. The Morocco international has notably been restricted to just 424 minutes of Premier League action this term.

The winger has been linked with a host of clubs, including Everton and West Ham United, in recent days. However, Ligue 1 giants PSG have now entered the race to acquire his services.

According to the aforementioned source, Les Parisiens are in advanced negotiations with Chelsea over a deal for the former Ajax attacker. The player has also reportedly agreed to move to the Parc des Princes. Providing an update on PSG's pursuit of Ziyech, Romano wrote on Twitter:

"Paris Saint-Germain are in advanced negotiations to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea! Player has already accepted — as the two clubs are now discussing final formula of the deal. Negotiations will continue to get it done tonight [Monday; ed.]."

It now remains to be seen if the two clubs can reach an agreement over Ziyech's transfer before the window closes tonight.

Why do PSG want Chelsea's Ziyech?

PSG boast one of the best attacking trios in the world, with Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks. However, they are reportedly looking to bring in a new attacker before today's transfer deadline.

The Parisians are said to be keen to sign a replacement for Pablo Sarabia, who they sold to Wolverhampton Wanderers for €5 million earlier this month. While Rayan Cherki was claimed to be their top target, Lyon refused to sell him.

After being briefly linked with a move for former Barcelona attacker Malcom, PSG have now turned their attention towards Chelsea's Ziyech. There have been suggestions that the club's Moroccan wing-back Achraf Hakimi has pushed for them to launch a move for the 29-year-old.

