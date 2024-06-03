Premier League club eyeing move to sign 25-year-old Liverpool star linked with Anfield exit: Reports

According to TeamTalk, Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. They are looking to replace first-choice keeper Jose Sa.

Kelleher, during his Anfield stint, has mostly played as a backup for Alisson Becker. During the 2023-24 season, the Brazilian was injured for an extended period and Kelleher deputized with great effect. The Irishman, 25, made 26 appearances across competitions, keeping five clean sheets. He has been at Liverpool since 2019 and has so far made 47 appearances.

However, Kelleher is reportedly contemplating a move away to become the number 1 goalkeeper of a club. Wolves could present that opportunity as Jose Sa has been linked with an exit.

Manager Gary O'Neil has reportedly drawn a shortlist to replace Sa and Kelleher is atop Wolves' wishlist. The Merseysiders, though, are expected to ask for a transfer fee of as much as €30 million.

While it's not a bargain price, that could be a good investment for Wolves. Kelleher has shown that he has the ability to become a top goalkeeper and they could benefit from spending on him.

Kelleher is contracted with the Anfield club until the end of the 2025-26 season and has an estimated market value of €20 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher thinks it's time for him to take the next step

Caoimhin Kelleher believes it's time for him to make the jump in his career and become a permanent first-choice goalkeeper. In a recent interview, he said (via The New York Times):

"It was the first time in my career that I'd had a spell like that and I loved it. I thrived on it. I'd been waiting for a moment like that. It was a massive opportunity for me to be Liverpool's number 1 for that long."

Kelleher added that he now wants to be a regular for a club. Alisson, though, is expected to regain his position at Liverpool. He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and is an integral part of the Merseysiders.

Hence, Kelleher could look to make a move away to complete his aspirations. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the Irishman's career unfolds.