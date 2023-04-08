Premier League club's official helped England star negotiate £20,000 settlement to stop affair with woman from being exposed - Reports

In a stunning revelation, it has come out that a high-profile Premier League club's official played a pivotal role in hiding the affair of a player through a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

The player in question is a prominent member of England’s national team. Apparently, he had been engaging in secret hotel sex sessions with a single mother during his club’s away games in London.

This is according to The Sun, which claimed the affair was ongoing even before the player had tied the knot with his unsuspecting wife. However, as rumors of his infidelity began to swirl and his wife grew increasingly suspicious, the player took the drastic step of bringing in lawyers. This was to prevent his mistress from revealing their trysts to the world.

It was at this juncture that the Premier League club’s official reportedly entered the picture. He helped broker the terms of the NDA in order to prevent the affair from becoming public. The player was said to have settled the NDA with £20,000.

A source, according to The Sun, stated:

“Clamping down on a vulnerable woman’s right to speak out should be a million miles from the role of a major club or its staff members. It leaves a very sour taste in the mouth and makes many people feel deep unease. Heads must roll.”

Women's Aid reacts to rumors about NDA regarding Premier League player

Brentford FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

This revelation is sure to rock the Premier League, with fans and pundits alike speculating on the identity of the player and the club involved. The implications for the player’s future career are also unclear, as the scandal may potentially impact his standing in the national team if it comes to light.

The NDA has come under fire from Women’s Aid, a leading anti-abuse organization, for its potential to perpetuate such behavior. An insider within the organization stated (via The Sun):

“It’s extraordinary that in the MeToo era, a rich footballer can shut down a woman with a legal document simply because he doesn’t want the world to know about his sordid affair.”

As the details continue to emerge, it remains to be seen what impact this will have on the player, his club, and the wider footballing world.

Poll : 0 votes