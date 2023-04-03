Fulham boss Marco Silva has reportedly emerged as a surprise candidate to become Chelsea's new manager.

According to the Mirror, Silva is behind a couple of the Blues' first-choice options. Julian Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bayern Munich last month, is rumored to be their No. 1 candidate to take over the first team. Former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is also on their wishlist.

However, the Mirror's report stated that Silva has admirers at Stamford Bridge, making him an option for Chelsea, who let go of Graham Potter on April 2.

Silva has been one of the best managers in the English top flight this season. The Portuguese tactician has led Fulham to 10th place in the league, picking up 39 points from 28 matches. They are just four points behind sixth-placed Brentford and are a point ahead of Chelsea, who are 11th.

It has been an incredible season so far for the Cottagers, with many expecting them to be fighting relegation at the start of the season. However, they have proved to be a tough nut to crack for even the best teams in the league.

Silva boasts plenty of Premier League experience, having managed Everton, Watford and Hull City prior to his current role at Fulham. He has overseen 123 top-flight matches during his time in England, picking up 43 wins and 25 draws, and has averaged 1.54 points per game.

It's worth noting that Silva's contract with the Cottagers expires next summer.

Defeat to Aston Villa puts an end to Graham Potter's difficult tenure at Chelsea

Chelsea endured a rough return to Premier League action after the international break on Saturday (April 1). They looked nowhere near their best and fell 2-0 to a spirited Aston Villa side at Stamford Bridge.

The match proved to be Graham Potter's final game in charge, with the Blues letting him go the following day. It brought a premature end to his reign, with Potter having signed a five-year contract with the club after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion in September last year.

Overall, the Englishman managed Chelsea in 31 matches across all competitions and won on just 12 occasions, losing 11 times.

His best results came in the UEFA Champions League. Potter led the Blues to 2-0 and 3-0 wins over AC Milan, while also helping them overturn a 1-0 deficit in their Round-of-16 clash against Borussia Dortmund to qualify for the quarterfinals.

However, he could not get a tune out of his side in the Premier League and they also prematurely exited both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

