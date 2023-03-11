Premier League managers and players to boycott BBC Match Of The Day - Reports

There will reportedly be no pre- and post-match interviews with Premier League managers or players on Saturday on BBC's Match of the Day. This is due to a boycott in support of Gary Lineker, who was recently dropped as presenter after a controversial tweet.

The situation has escalated rapidly, with several pundits, commentators, and even players walking out in solidarity with Lineker.

The disruption caused by the reaction has been described as a "proper BBC crisis," according to The Daily Mail. For the first time in the program's 59-year history, Match of the Day will have no presenters, pundits, or commentators.

This has forced the organizers to cancel all post-match interviews. This means that fans will miss out on insights and post-match revelations from top managers such as Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, and Graham Potter, as their respective clubs play today.

The Daily Mail reported that managers and players were considering joining the boycott, and this has now come to pass. However, the newspaper revealed that their absence only applies to television duties and not to radio shows such as BBC 5 Live.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Prof Tanja Bueltmann @TanjaBueltmann

As a German I can tell you this: when politicians speak in a language not dissimilar to that used in 1930s Germany, I recognise it. Why? Because I have been taught about it all my life—and that it needs to be called out and rejected. It’s a duty to do so, in fact. 🧵 Hi @BBC As a German I can tell you this: when politicians speak in a language not dissimilar to that used in 1930s Germany, I recognise it. Why? Because I have been taught about it all my life—and that it needs to be called out and rejected. It’s a duty to do so, in fact. 🧵 twitter.com/skynews/status… Hi @BBC,As a German I can tell you this: when politicians speak in a language not dissimilar to that used in 1930s Germany, I recognise it. Why? Because I have been taught about it all my life—and that it needs to be called out and rejected. It’s a duty to do so, in fact. 🧵 twitter.com/skynews/status… A thought provoking thread that’s worth a couple of minutes of your time: twitter.com/tanjabueltmann… A thought provoking thread that’s worth a couple of minutes of your time: twitter.com/tanjabueltmann…

The BBC has confirmed that it was unable to find a presenter to replace Lineker, and with no top commentators available, they may have to rely on the Premier League's World Feed service. The situation is developing rapidly, with regular commentators such as Steve Wilson now refusing to participate in the next program.

Wilson explained (via Daily Mail):

"As commentators on MOTD, we have decided to step down from [Saturday] night's broadcast. We are comforted that football fans who want to watch their teams should still be able to do so, as management can use World Feed commentary if they wish. In the circumstances, we do not feel it would be appropriate to take part in the program."

It remains to be seen how long this boycott will last and what the long-term implications will be for Match of the Day and the BBC as a whole.

The battle for the Premier League title continues between Arsenal and Manchester City

The 27th Premier League matchday is set to kick off this weekend, and with just 12 games left in the season, every point counts, and the race for the title is heating up.

At the moment, Arsenal sit atop the Premier League table, five points ahead of Manchester City. Both teams have been in top form, with Arsenal narrowly defeating Bournemouth 3-2 in their last Premier League fixture, while Man City secured a comfortable win over Newcastle United.

However, Arsenal faced Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League on Thursday, drawing 2-2 in a hard-fought battle. Fatigue may be a factor for the Gunners when they take on Fulham this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Man City's players have enjoyed a week of rest and preparation ahead of their match against Crystal Palace this weekend. This may give them an advantage over Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title.

