Premier League set to enforce rule change on goal celebrations as part of attempt to clamp down on ‘dark arts’: Reports

According to the Guardian (via SportBible), the Premier League has taken a decisive step to combat time-wasting tactics during goal celebrations.

Celebrations have long been a beloved aspect of football, with players creating their signature moves after scoring. However, the time lost during these moments has been a cause for concern.

In response to this concern, the league has introduced new regulations. Referees will now be responsible for accurately measuring the duration of goal celebrations to address what has been termed the game's 'dark arts' effectively.

These changes are a result of a collaboration between the law-making body, IFAB(International Football Association Board), and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

The new rules will be implemented when the English top-flight resumes in August, aimed at maintaining the game's flow and making it more enjoyable for supporters. The initiative aligns with the PGMOL's efforts to increase the time the ball spends in play.

In recent times, matches have seen relatively short periods of active gameplay. According to Opta (via SportBible), Arsenal's draw with Newcastle in January saw the ball in play for only 51 minutes, roughly half the match.

The stats site also revealed that last season's Premier League matches averaged just 54 minutes and 49 seconds of actual play.

Aside from monitoring goal celebrations, other changes are being introduced to further enhance the game's pace and ensure player safety.

As per The Guardian, players will now be encouraged to receive treatment off the field whenever possible to prevent unnecessary disruptions. However, there are exceptions to this rule, including goalkeeper injuries and players from the same team colliding.

To also deter deliberate game slowdowns, if a player declines medical assistance, a teammate perceived to be intentionally delaying the restart will receive a yellow card. Additionally, referees have been instructed to book players who get too close to free-kick takers.

Premier League CEO expresses concerns about players' overloaded schedule

The Premier League CEO Richard Masters has joined Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in raising concerns about the increasing number of matches players are facing.

It's no secret players are enduring a gruelling schedule, with Liverpool's players playing nearly 11 months of football last season including national duty, extending well into mid-June due to international fixtures.

While the previous campaign was prolonged because of the Qatar World Cup, the situation is not expected to ease up in the coming years. FIFA's plans for a new Club World Cup, coupled with UEFA's reformatted Champions League, are set to add further strain on players' bodies.

Klopp has been an outspoken advocate for providing players with adequate rest, and now it seems the Premier League's CEO, Richard Masters, is beginning to pay heed to these concerns.

During a discussion on the Front Office Sports podcast (via ThisIsAnfield), Masters highlighted the mounting demands on top-tier players:

“The demands on that top strata of players is growing and I think basically they are maxed out.

"We have to protect our players and we have to ensure that the balance between domestic football and international football, or regional football, European football in the case of our clubs, is maintained.”

Hinting at the tension between FIFA and domestic leagues, the Premier League CEO also pointed out the challenge arising from FIFA's authority to introduce new fixtures.