Premier League side keen on signing 30-year-old Chelsea star this summer - Reports

Bournemouth are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga in a permanent deal this summer. As reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter), the Cherries are happy with the Spaniard's performance.

Romano has claimed that Kepa Arrizabalaga is certain to leave Stamford Bridge this summer and is likely to make his loan deal at Bournemouth permanent. Romano wrote on X:

"Bournemouth are keen on signing Kepa on permanent deal after his excellent season on loan from Chelsea. Deal will depend on final costs but Bournemouth are happy with his impact and Chelsea will surely sell Kepa as he’s one of the players on the outgoings list."

Bournemouth have been a surprise package in the Premier League this season (44 points in 29 games) under Andoni Iraola. Arrizabalaga has been excellent for the Cherries between the sticks while on loan from Chelsea.

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined the Blues in the summer of 2018 in a £71.6 million deal from Athletic Bilbao, becoming the most expensive keeper ever. However, the Spaniard struggled to live up to his massive price tag at Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international was first shipped out on loan to Real Madrid in the 2023-24 season. He was brought in by Los Blancos following Thibaut Courtois' ACL injury but fell behind Andriy Lunin in Carlo Ancelotti's pecking order.

Bournemouth offered the Spaniard a chance to revive his career in the Premier League last summer, and the 30-year-old has done a pretty solid job between the sticks.

Kepa has conceded only 31 goals in 25 games this season while keeping six clean sheets. During his stint at Chelsea, he made 163 appearances, conceding 175 times and keeping 59 clean sheets.

Chelsea prioritizing Barcelona defender's signature this summer: Reports

Enzo Maresca's side are reportedly prepared to renew their interest in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde in the summer. The Blues wanted the Frenchman in 2022 but lost the race against Barcelona to sign him from Sevilla.

As reported by SPORT (via Barca Universal), the Blues are ready to reignite their interest in the versatile France international. Kounde has been a regular for Barca over the years but has mostly featured as a right-back rather than centre-back.

Barcelona are reportedly aware of the Blues' interest in their star defender and want him to sign a new deal. The 26-year-old is contracted at Camp Nou until 2027 and has a €1 billion buyout clause in his deal.

