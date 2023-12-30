Premier League side open talks with Chelsea to sign Conor Gallagher - Reports

Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.

Spurs were linked with a move for Gallagher in the summer as well but a deal didn't go through. However, as per journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the north London side have opened talks with the Blues for a potential move in January.

The Italian reported on X:

"@SpursOfficial are in talks with @ChelseaFC trying to reach an agreement for Conor #Gallagher's move to #THFC. #CFC"

Tottenham have suffered with major injury issues this season, with James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur out for long periods. Moreover, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been linked to a move away. Hence, Spurs are looking to sign Gallagher to strengthen their midfield.

The Englishman came through Chelsea's academy and has made 67 senior appearances for them, contributing three goals and five assists. He is known for his work rate and contribution in both boxes.

Gallagher has been in exceptional form for the Blues this season, providing four assists in 22 games across competitions. He has also donned the captain's armband in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell due to injury.

Di Marzio also reported that the fee for a potential move for Gallagher to Spurs could be in the region of €40 million.

Mauricio Pochettino on importance of consistency for Chelsea

The Blues have had a poor 2023-24 Premier League campaign so far as they sit 10th in the table, with seven wins, eight defeats and four draws.

Chelsea have had some good results like beating Tottenham Hotspur and drawing against Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal. However, they have been coupled with defeats against the likes of Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton.

Ahead of their clash at Luton Town on Saturday (December 30), Mauricio Pochettino highlighted the need to be consistent for his side. He told the club's website:

"For me, it’s about being consistent. That is for me the challenge [in the second half of the campaign]. With the players we already have we can do a very good season, but it’s still about improving."

He added:

"We were talking [after Crystal Palace] about the starting XI being the club’s youngest ever in the Premier League, that is something with time we can turn into a positive with the way we play.

"But talent is not enough. It’s talent plus mentality and experience together. With time, we are going to arrive at the level where we can compete for big things."

Despite their poor Premier League campaign though, Chelsea have done well in the EFL Cup. They have reached the semi-finals, where they will face Middlesbrough in a two-legged tie.