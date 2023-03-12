Premier League side want £30 million to sell Chelsea and Manchester United target - Reports

Reports have emerged that Leeds United are demanding £30 million-plus for their star goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who is on Chelsea's and Manchester United's radars.

Sources close to the situation have informed Football Insider that the 23-year-old Frenchman is considered to be one of the club’s most valuable assets. This is due to his consistent excellence between the sticks, as well as his potential for future growth and development.

It has also been revealed that Meslier, along with teammates Jack Harrison and Robin Koch, are expected to leave Leeds if they are relegated at the end of the season. Currently, the club is struggling in 19th place in the Premier League after their recent 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Despite his uncertain future with the club, Meslier is contracted to Leeds until the summer of 2026. He was signed permanently from Lorient for a reported £5 million fee in 2020, following a successful loan spell with Leeds. The Chelsea and Manchester United target has made 30 appearances for the Premier League outfit this season, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Rumors surrounding Meslier's future have been rife this season, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly interested in the goalkeeper as a possible replacement for Hugo Lloris. Although Lloris is still under contract until 2024, Spurs are said to be keen on securing a long-term successor for their long-time goalkeeper, who is now 36 years old.

Chelsea and Manchester United could look to shell out the required fee to get their man in the summer, but for now, they're yet to take a move.

Chelsea aim swoop for Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong

Reports suggest that Chelsea are looking to rekindle their interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong during the upcoming summer transfer window. According to Football Insider, Manchester United had pursued the Dutch international for most of the last summer and both clubs had reportedly agreed on a transfer fee.

However, de Jong had made it clear that he was committed to Barcelona and had no intention of leaving the club, as he was a vital part of Xavi Hernandez’s squad.

There are rumors that Manchester United may renew their interest in de Jong this summer, with Erik ten Hag looking to offload some fringe players. However, Football Insider claims that Chelsea are making the Barcelona midfielder their top priority.

It remains to be seen which club will ultimately secure the services of Frenkie de Jong. It does seem that both the Blues and United are eager to make a move for the talented midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

