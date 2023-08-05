Premier League side want to seal signing of Arsenal star with talks advancing - Reports

Nottingham Forest are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner this summer.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham are looking to sign the USMNT shot-stopper in a permanent deal and have already submitted an offer.

Romano reported on Twitter:

"Nottingham Forest want to close Matt Turner deal as soon as possible, talks advancing with Arsenal as revealed earlier."

"Dean Henderson remains an option for Forest in the final weeks of the window — not now."

Nottingham signed Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United last season but the Englishman suffered an injury in the second half of the campaign. They then brought in Keylor Navas on loan from Paris Saint-Germain but the Costa Rican has now returned to the Parisians.

The Tricky Trees are hence, looking to sign Turner permanently. The USMNT goalkeeper joined Arsenal from New England Revolution last summer. He made seven appearances for the club, keeping four clean sheets.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are interested in signing David Raya from Brentford. As per journalist David Ornstein, they have submitted an offer worth £20 million plus £3 million add-ons.

While this bid is expected to be rejected, the north London side aren't far off from Brentford's valuation for the Spaniard.

Paul Merson shares his thoughts on Arsenal's pursuit of David Raya

The Gunners are surprisingly interested in signing David Raya from Brentford and have already submitted a bid worth £23 million, including add-ons. With Aaron Ramsdale as a first-choice goalkeeper, many are surprised with Arsenal going for such a high-quality alternative as Raya.

However, Paul Merson has backed the move, saying that Ramsdale has made some errors in recent times. In his column for Sportskeeda, Merson wrote:

"I like Aaron Ramsdale, but he's made a couple of mistakes recently. Mikel Arteta is quite ruthless, and I don't think he can afford the mistakes that seem to be creeping in."

He added:

"It doesn't surprise me that Arsenal are going after David Raya, and there's no way he's getting him for a big price just to sit on the bench."

Since arriving from Sheffield United in 2021, Ramsdale has kept 29 clean sheets in 78 games for the Gunners. He kept 14 clean sheets in 38 Premier League games last season, as the north London side put up a title challenge against Manchester City.

Raya, meanwhile, has kept 54 clean sheets in 161 games for Brentford since joining the club from Blackburn in 2019.