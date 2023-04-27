PSG hoping to convince Lionel Messi to stay by signing Manchester United target: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are hoping to convince Lionel Messi to stay beyond this summer by signing Harry Kane. The Ligue 1 side will face a tough fight for the striker as Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are also keen on signing him.

As per a report by journalist Alfredo Martinez, PSG are aware that Messi believes the club do not have big ambitions in the transfer market anymore. They are hoping to clear those doubts by signing Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

The English striker is reportedly ready to leave Spurs this summer as he wants to win trophies in his career. The forward reportedly has offers on his table with Manchester United and Bayern Munich making him their #1 strike target this summer.

Chelsea are also set to enter the picture and will have an advantage over the others. They are set to appoint Kane's former manager, Mauricio Pochettino, and are hoping that it will help lure the forward to Stamford Bridge.

PSG are looking to add more firepower to their attack as they have once again failed to win the UEFA Champions League. The European trophy remains their main aim every season, but only Thomas Tuchel came close to getting it by finishing runners-up.

PSG desperate to keep Lionel Messi at the club

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke to Sky Sports earlier this season and was confident that they would be able to agree a new deal with Lionel Messi. However, the club are looking to reduce his wages, while the forward's father wants an increase.

He told Sky Sports:

"He's very happy, you can see that with the national team. If a player's not happy you will see their performance not good for the national team. He performed fantastic this season for us, he's scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club. So what we agreed together - that after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides - our side of the club and him - are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup."

Barcelona are now leading the race to re-sign Lionel Messi this summer.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes