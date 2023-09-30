PSG interested in signing Manchester United target - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have emerged as a serious contender in the race to secure the services of Manchester United target Lorran Lucas, as per PSGTalk. The 17-year-old Brazilian sensation, who had been on United's radar, has now captured the attention of the French giants.

The Ligue 1 giants' interest in Lucas marks a significant development as the club builds its squad strategically for the future. This summer, the French outfit offloaded players to create room for new additions, focusing on nurturing young, hungry players dedicated to the badge.

Lucas, who hails from Flamengo, is the latest prospect to have the Ligue 1 giants circling eagerly. Reports from 90min France confirm that the Parisians are closely monitoring his progress and are actively seeking to bring him to the French capital.

However, the competition for Lucas's signature is heating up. Notably, Premier League clubs Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United have already initiated negotiations with the promising Brazilian talent, giving them a head start in the race.

Lucas primarily operates as an attacking midfielder, a position the French club already has well-covered with talents like Xavi Simons and Kang-in Lee. Nevertheless, PSG's interest in Lucas signals their commitment to securing young talents for the long term, recognizing the potential he brings to the table.

With four senior team appearances and one goal to his name for Flamengo in Serie A, along with an impressive record of nine under-20 appearances and five goal contributions, Lucas's talent is undeniable.

However, as things stand, the race for the midfielder's signature is set to be a riveting spectacle in the transfer market. It will be interesting to see where the young Brazilian sensation chooses to continue his footballing journey.

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi hints at past interest in Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski

In a recent interview with Polish outlet Meczyki, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi hinted at a previous interest in signing Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, who had a record-breaking spell at Bayern Munich, made the move to Barcelona in the summer of 2022. During this time, there were whispers of the French club's interest in the Polish captain.

While Al-Khelaifi refrained from discussing specific transfer details, he admired Lewandowski's prowess and goal-scoring ability. He acknowledged that clubs worldwide had considered signing the prolific striker, praising his remarkable goal-scoring record.

Al-Khelaifi said as per Barca Universal:

“I have a policy of not talking about players who are not at PSG and about transfers that will happen or were supposed to happen. But it’s no secret that Robert is an incredible striker. Every club in the world looked at him and at some point thought about signing him.''