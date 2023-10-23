PSG summer signing emerges as player with most online shirts sold, Kylian Mbappe second - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe previously saw the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar edge him in shirt sales. However, he now has a new challenger for the #1 spot following their exit.

While the Frenchman dominates sales in club stores, new signing Lee Kang-in has overtaken him in the sale on online stores. Le Parisien reports that the South Korean attacker has a massive following, and the shirt sales numbers have easily beaten Mbappe's.

Lee became the first footballer from his country to join PSG when he moved from Valencia earlier this year. He had been at the Spanish club since 2011 and made his senior debut in 2018.

On joining the French champions, the South Korean said:

"It's incredible to be able to join Paris Saint-Germain, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world, with some of the greatest players in the world. I can't wait to start this new adventure."

Lee has signed a contract until 2028 and has played three matches in the Ligue1 so far. The 22-year-old is yet to score or assist for the club in all competitions but is slowly getting into Luis Enrique's starting XI.

Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG remains a doubt

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he will not be extending his contract at PSG. The striker is keen on leaving the club next summer when his deal expires and told Gazzetta dello Sport that the club were aware of his decision.

He said:

"I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was not happy with the striker making his decision public and reportedly wanted to sell him to Real Madrid earlier this year. He told Le Parisien:

"We want him to stay, but he can't leave for free. That was our verbal agreement, and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free."

Al Hilal reportedly made a €300 million bid for Kylian Mbappe and PSG accepted the offer. However, the striker rejected the move and was subsequently not allowed to be a part of the first team during pre-season.