PSG superstar Lionel Messi's stance on Barcelona return revealed amid staggering Saudi offer to reignite Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi is reportedly set to rebuff Barcelona and secure a move to the Saudi Pro League to reignite his old rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi, 35, has found himself in the midst of a sensational transfer saga this month. Now, in the final two months of his deal, he has emerged as a top target for the likes of Barcelona and Al-Hilal ahead of the next campaign.

However, FIFA-registered agent Marco Kirdermir has ruled out a potential return to Camp Nou for the left-footed ace. Refuting Onda Cero's claim that the forward will head to Al-Hilal after a year at Barcelona, he told Radio Marca:

"He's not going to Barcelona. He has an offer of $600 million dollars from Al-Hilal, the King's team."

Claiming that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will move to Saudi Arabia, Kirdermir added:

"If his family gives the OK, Messi will play in Saudi Arabia."

Barcelona currently need to cut over €200 million from their wage bill due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. If they fail to lighten their financial books in time, the La Liga leaders may miss out on Messi's signature.

Meanwhile, the PSG attacker has been handed a two-week suspension after an unapproved trip to Saudi Arabia.

So far, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has registered 20 goals and 19 assists in 37 games for PSG this season.

PSG star Lionel Messi's comments on Cristiano Ronaldo resurface

With Lionel Messi linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, his rivalry with Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo could be reignited in the future. The pair locked horns against each other for nine seasons in the La Liga.

During an interview with Mundo Deportivo in 2020, the PSG star showered praise on the Portuguese and said:

"It's normal that he continues to score. He is a predatory striker, he loves to score. Any day he plays, he will score. He has many good attributes as a forward and at the minimum, he converts. If we played together, I think I would pass the ball to him, yes... Real Madrid without him, has lost many goals but it was obvious it would happen."

"Not only goals but Ronaldo also brings other things. If a team loses a player who scored 50 goals per season, it is noticeable. Real Madrid has a number of great players but Ronaldo scores 50 goals per season."

Ronaldo, 38, left Real Madrid to move to Juventus in 2018. After a three-year stint in Turin, he joined Manchester United in 2021.

The Portuguese had his contract at Old Trafford terminated by mutual agreement last November following a controversial interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. He subsequently joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer, signing a contract worth over €200 million earlier this January.

