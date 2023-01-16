Qatar giving priority and keen on acquiring Liverpool football club in the next few days - Reports

Qatar have zeroed in on Premier League giants Liverpool in an attempt to foray into the world of English football, according to Arab journalist Mohammed Al-Kaabi.

Liverpool have been owned by Fenway Sports Group since the conglomerate's founder John W Henry bought the club in 2010. The Reds have enjoyed significant success under their ownership, winning every major trophy available to them with Jurgen Klopp at the helm.

However, FSG could soon put an end to their 13-year ownership of the Merseyside-based club. It notably emerged in November that they have put the Premier League giants up for sale.

Several parties, including Middle Eastern entities, have since been linked with a takeover bid for Liverpool. The Daily Telegraph has reported that an auction for the club is underway, with formal bids expected next month.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg claimed earlier this month that the Reds are of interest to Doha-based shareholding organization Qatar Sports Investments. It was said that QSI, who also own Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), are considering a takeover of the Anfield outfit, as well as other English clubs.

Bloomberg @business EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United, Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur are among England’s top Premier League clubs being targeted by Qatar, sources say trib.al/ii424er EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United, Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur are among England’s top Premier League clubs being targeted by Qatar, sources say trib.al/ii424er

It has now emerged that Qatar have given priority to purchasing the Merseyside outfit among the available English clubs. They are seriously interested in buying the club, according to the aforementioned source.

However, a deal to acquire Liverpool from their current owners FSG is yet to be finalized, as per the report. An update on the club's potential sale is nevertheless expected in the coming days.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk TAT EXCLUSIVE:



Qatar are giving priority to the acquisition of Liverpool Football Club and are seriously interested but the deal is not complete at this present moment.



We will see in the next few days. [ TAT EXCLUSIVE:Qatar are giving priority to the acquisition of Liverpool Football Club and are seriously interested but the deal is not complete at this present moment.We will see in the next few days. [ @Qatari 🇶🇦 🚨 TAT EXCLUSIVE: Qatar are giving priority to the acquisition of Liverpool Football Club and are seriously interested but the deal is not complete at this present moment. We will see in the next few days. [@Qatari] https://t.co/1u4BOHfNcU

It is unclear whether QSI are leading Qatar's bid to purchase the Premier League club. However, it is worth noting that the organization, led by chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority, which is run by the government.

While Liverpool have enjoyed success under FSG, the owners' reluctance to invest in the transfer market has often left the fans frustrated. Supporters will thus be keen to see an entity like QSI purchase the club.

Liverpool are having a poor season

FSG has been the subject of severe criticism this season for the club's failure to sign a top midfielder last summer. Many believe it is high time that the Reds revamped their midfield.

Klopp's side currently sit ninth in the Premier League table with just 28 points from 18 matches so far. While they have been affected by injuries to the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, midfield has been a major pain area for the team.

Fans have been calling for FSG to sanction a move for a top midfielder during the ongoing winter transfer window. It remains to be seen if the owners will pay heed.

Poll : 0 votes