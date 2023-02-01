Real Madrid attacker has no offers on the table as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr decide against signing him: Reports

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard is reportedly without any offers after Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr decided against signing the Belgian. The former Chelsea attacker has endured a nightmare spell at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving in 2019 for a club-record €115 million.

He has struggled with injury issues and a lack of form, making 73 appearances, scoring seven goals, and providing 11 assists. This season has been difficult for Hazard, 32, as he has lacked game time, featuring just seven times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Rumors have grown over the Belgian potentially securing an exit from his Real Madrid woes. Al Nassr were interested in luring him to the Saudi Pro League. However, according to The Athletic reports (via diariogol) Rudi Garcia's side have decided against signing the attacking midfielder. They do not want to build a super team despite signing Los Blancos great Cristiano Ronaldo in a deal worth a reported €200 million per year.

This has left Hazard short of options as there has been no firm interest from other potential suitors. Inter Milan, Fenerbahce, Arsenal, and Inter Miami have been touted as possible destinations for the player. However, none of those clubs have made their interest concrete.

Hazard's contract with Real Madrid expires in 2024, and the board have tried to find a way out for him in the past transfer windows to no avail. He will likely continue being a bit-part player for the Galacticos.

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to Europe after Al Nassr spell

Cristiano Ronaldo is tipped to return to Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the world's highest-paid footballer earlier this month when he joined Al Nassr. The 37-year-old joined the Saudi side on a two-year deal and left Europe for the first time in his career.

At the time of his signing, he declared that his work in Europe was done and that he was embarking on a new adventure in the Middle East. Yet, that may not be the case as his manager Garcia claims that he will return to European football after his deal at Mrsool Park. The French coach said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders. He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al Nassr, he will return to Europe.”

Ronaldo is synonymous with European football, winning the UEFA Champions League five times, including three in a row with Real Madrid. He bagged 701 goals and 223 assists in 949 appearances for Los Blancos, Manchester United, Juventus, and Sporting CP.

