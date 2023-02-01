Real Madrid consider ex-PSG coach as replacement for Ancelotti if he fails to win silverware this season: Reports

According to SPORT, if Real Madrid end the 2022-23 season without a trophy, club president Florentino Perez will seek a new head coach. If manager Carlo Ancelotti fails to win a single tournament, the club's management will consider potential replacements, including former Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager is highly respected at the Santiago Bernabeu for his coaching ability and anti-Barcelona stance. He made over 200 appearances for the Blaugrana's city rivals Espanyol and began his managerial career with them. This is said to make him the ideal choice to lead the team in the upcoming season.

In the coming months, Real Madrid will embark on a series of crucial high-level matches that will determine their chances of winning a trophy this season.

They sit in second place in the La Liga table, with a five-point gap behind Barca, who are widely expected to continue their impressive run. Real Madrid's loss against their eternal rivals in the Supercopa de Espana final has not helped Ancelotti's case.

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia



They have to work harder to beat this "recent" Barcelona.



ElClassico. Worry for Ancelotti as Real Madrid gets Barcelona in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.They have to work harder to beat this "recent" Barcelona.ElClassico. Worry for Ancelotti as Real Madrid gets Barcelona in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. They have to work harder to beat this "recent" Barcelona. ElClassico. 🔥

Los Blancos do, however, still have a chance to win the Club World Cup, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League.

However, they face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, and Xavi Hernandez's men have not been kind to Real Madrid in recent games, beating them 3-1 in their last outing. Ancelotti will also need to push past Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16 if they are to have any chance at the continental trophy this season.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Carlo Ancelotti saying that Chelsea at the Bernabeu was the hardest game that Real Madrid played, in their run that ended with winning the Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti saying that Chelsea at the Bernabeu was the hardest game that Real Madrid played, in their run that ended with winning the Champions League. https://t.co/2ogoDzGkyn

If he fails and exits the club, Pochettino may take up the golden opportunity to manage Real Madrid, a club he has held in high esteem. Florentino Perez will be hoping that the Argentine tactician can bring fresh ideas to a team that is committed to nurturing young players.

Real Madrid are currently losing in the race to sign Jude Bellingham

Apart from Madrid, Jude Bellingham's signature is also being contested by Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea. However, Los Blancos' most serious contender appears to be Liverpool, who are currently the frontrunners in the race to sign the midfielder.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via Tribuna), the reigning European champions have now fallen behind in the race for Bellingham's signature:

“Liverpool are actively working to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer. Liverpool are really really pushing. Liverpool are having contacts on the player’s side and with Dortmund.

“It can change, but Liverpool lead the race. If you asked me in January 2022 where Haaland would play, I wouldn’t have said Manchester City, but in March I would have. So Bellingham race is absolutely open.”

Poll : 0 votes