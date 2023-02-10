Real Madrid eye €30 million move for Brazilian centre-back: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Zenit Saint Petersburg centre-back Robert Renan, who is valued in the region of €30 million.

Renan, 19, joined Zenit on a free transfer from Corinthians last month after shining for the Brasileiro Serie A side in his debut campaign. After making his senior debut for his boyhood club last April, he laid out one assist in 13 appearances across all competitions for them.

A left-footed central defender adept at operating as a full-back, the Brazil U20 star is yet to feature for Zenit since penning a five-and-a-half-year contract. He is likely to provide competition to the likes of Rodrigao, Dmitriy Chistyakov, Nuraly Alip and Douglas Santos.

However, according to SPORT, Renan could be on the move again in the future as Juni Calafat, Real Madrid director of international football, has identified him as a transfer target. Calafat is of the opinion that the €30 million-rated Brazilian has the perfect profile for Los Blancos.

Should Renan secure a permanent transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu, he would be the seventh Brazilian signing under Calafat's instructions. Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Endrick, Reinier, and Vinicius Tobias are the other players, who cost the club around €235 million.

With Nacho Fernandez and Jesus Vallejo's future up in the air, Renan could stake a claim in Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti's plans. He could also serve as an emergency backup to left-back Ferland Mendy.

Renan is currently playing for his national side at the South American Under-20 Championship, scheduled to conclude on February 12.

Former Real Madrid striker picks Rodrygo over Vinicius Junior after recent CWC tie

Speaking on Cadena SER, former Real Madrid ace Predrag Mijatovic opted for Rodrygo over Vinicius Jr. due to his mettle. He elaborated:

"Football is up to taste. I personally like Rodrygo more than Vinicius but that shouldn't take anything away from him. Rodrygo does not wrinkle, last year he appeared at key moments for the team as a leprechaun. He scores decisive goals. He is yet to reach his full potential. The day he reaches it, we are going to enjoy him a lot."

Rodrygo, 22, has established himself as a crucial squad member for the Santiago Bernabeu side since arriving from Santos for €45 million in the summer of 2019. So far, he has helped them lift six trophies.

Both Rodrygo and Vinicius scored during their team's thrilling 4-1 FIFA Club World Cup last-four win over Al Ahly on Wednesday (February 8).

