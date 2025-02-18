Real Madrid fear star player is now heading down wrong path after picking up negative traits from Vinicius Jr: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly worried about Jude Bellingham's behavior when dealing with referees on the pitch, according to a report by SPORT (via Madrid Universal). It is also alleged that Vinicius Junior's negative behavior on the pitch is also a factor that could be fueling Bellingham's recent behavior.

In Real Madrid's 1-1 LaLiga draw against Osasuna last weekend (February 15), Bellingham allegedly abused the referee. The Englishman received a straight red card in the 39th minute despite pleading his innocence.

Thus, there are reports that he could be banned for several games after investigations have been concluded. Bellingham's recent behavior with match officials on the pitch is something that Madrid hierarchy are reportedly worried about.

The aforementioned report also claims that referees in the La Liga are monitoring his behavior. On the other hand, Vinicius's attitude on the pitch has also been a subject of controversy. The Brazilian has clashed with several referees and players on the pitch. Notably, Vinicius was issued a red card for shoving goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in their 2-1 league win over Valencia on (January 3).

Thus, Los Blancos are worried that Bellingham could be heading in a synonymous direction as per the aforementioned report. In 33 appearances this season Bellingham has been issued seven yellow cards and one red card. Meanwhile, Vinicius has been yellow carded 11 times and he has received one red card in 31 games this season.

How has Jude Bellingham performed for Real Madrid this season amid recent controversy?

Despite recent criticism regarding his behavior on the pitch, Bellingham has been outstanding in midfield for Los Blancos. The Englishman has also made significant contributions to attack for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

In 33 games, Bellingham has scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists for Los Blancos this season. Thus, he remains a key player in the starting XI as Madrid are eager to win several silverware in the 2024-25 campaign.

Bellingham is in contention to feature for Madrid in their next game against Manchester City on Wednesday (February 19). Los Blancos would be looking to complete the job having secured a 3-2 victory in the first leg of this playoff clash.

