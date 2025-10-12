Real Madrid have identified Erling Haaland as a potential replacement for exit-linked superstar: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Erling Haaland as a potential replacement for Vinicius Jr. if the Brazilian decides to leave the club and move to Saudi Arabia. Vinicius has been on the books of Saudi clubs for almost two years now amid uncertainty surrounding his contract situation with Los Blancos. The winger has just two years remaining on his current deal with Real Madrid and has yet to agree to a new contract.

Marca reported last month that Vini’s situation at Real Madrid has changed since Xabi Alonso took over the reins. Lately, the 25-year-old has underperformed, leading Alonso to bench him in a few games this season, implying that he may not be guaranteed to start every game.

Besides, reports emerged in June that contract negotiation between Los Blancos and Vini stalled because the player demanded to be the team’s highest earner. Given these circumstances, there are concerns that he might be forced to explore new opportunities, with Saudi Arabia emerging as his most likely destination.

According to Caught Offside, Real Madrid have started making arrangements for the potential departure of Vinicius and have earmarked Haaland as his replacement. It is believed that Los Blancos could cash in as much as €250 million from Vinicius' sale to a Saudi club. This would give them the financial capacity to go all out for Haaland, who recently signed a nine-and-a-half-year deal with Manchester City.

Madrid have had the Norwegian striker on their radar since his days at Borussia Dortmund. It remains to be seen how the situation will develop in the coming months.

“The progress I’ve made with him is evident” – Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. names favorite manager of his career

Vinicius named former Real Madrid and current Brazil national team boss Carlos Ancelotti as the ‘best coach’ he has had. Ancelotti’s return to the Spanish capital in 2021 marked the beginning of their working relationship, with the winger playing his best football under the Italian manager.

Their working relationship at Madrid ended last season after Ancelotti stepped down from his role. The pair reunited after the 66-year-old took up the position as Brazil manager. Vini was on the scoresheet during Brazil’s 5-0 thrashing of Korea in a friendly match. After the match, Vini heaped praise on his former Madrid boss. He told reporters:

"This gives us all confidence. All the forwards scored goals and provided assists, which gives us confidence for the World Cup. We have friendlies, so we have to prepare as soon as possible. There's very little time left. We have a new coach and we've been winning games with him. We have to keep this up.

"He's always been the best coach I've ever had. He was the coach who gave me the most confidence, the one I played the best with. He came here with the national team, and I've already played three matches. The progress I've made with him and the team is evident. We want to continue like this to have an excellent World Cup."

During his nearly four years of playing under Ancelotti at Real Madrid, Vinicius scored 98 goals and assisted 68 in 198 appearances across competitions.

