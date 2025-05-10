Real Madrid identify 2 positions where they need new signings after sealing move for Trent Alexander-Arnold: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified two key positions within their squad that need to be strengthened after sealing a move for Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Los Blancos have had a rollercoaster of a ride so far, as they are on the verge of ending this season trophyless.

Apart from that, they have been dealt with by injuries in key areas, most especially in the defensive department. Players like Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao had been ruled out of the season since last year.

Eduardo Camavinga and Antonio Rudiger, who recently picked up injuries, have been sidelined for the rest of the season. Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, and David Alaba are also out of action due to injuries, and it is uncertain whether the trio will return to action before the 2024-25 season grinds to a halt.

Amid the injuries and inconsistent performances that have affected Madrid players this season, it is necessary that they make urgent reinforcements.

According to Marca, Real Madrid’s priority is to bring in a new central defender and a midfielder. For the CB position, the Whites have Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen as their main target.

While the report didn’t explicitly mention a midfielder’s name as a primary target, recent reports claim that Madrid have their sights set on Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz. However, the Bundesliga side are not interested in selling the player.

Apart from Huijsen, another defender who has been linked to the Spanish capital is Jonathan Tah, who currently plays on the same team as Wirtz.

Real Madrid’s midfield strength has waned since the departure of Toni Kroos. Amid injuries to out-and-out defenders, players like Aurelien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde have deputized in the defensive roles.

Real Madrid interested in Eredivisie star, see him as new Alaba – Reports

Los Blancos are reportedly keeping tabs on Ajax Amsterdam defender Jorrel Hato as they consider him the new David Alaba in their quest to reinforce the defensive department. The 19-year-old has been a regular for the Dutch side this season, having made 47 appearances across competitions.

Hato grew through the ranks at Ajax and was promoted to the senior team in 2023. He has drawn interest from the Madrid camp for his versatility and tactical intelligence. While he primarily plays as a left-back, he can also play as a central back.

According to Relevo, Jorrel Hato is on Real Madrid’s list of potential players for the upcoming transfer window and also one of those players for whom they won’t rule out making a financial investment.

Hato’s current contract with Ajax will expire in 2028, and his current market value is €30 million, as per Transfermarkt.

