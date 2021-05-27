Real Madrid identify six candidates as Zinedine Zidane replacement – Reports

Zinedine Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid manager, and the club are now looking for a replacement. Los Blancos are keen to get the new manager in quickly as they want to get the transfer business done before Euro 2020 begins.

As many as six managers are in the race to become the next Real Madrid manager, as per Oddschecker. Antonio Conte currently leads the charts while Raul and Guti are close behind. Jose Miguel Gonzales and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel are also in the running, while Joachim Low, who is set to leave Germany in the summer, is also on the list.

Real Madrid have reportedly started negotiations with Antonio Conte to take over as manager pic.twitter.com/61H3u6Z6dR — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) May 27, 2021

Antonio Conte has resigned at Inter Milan and is now without a club. The Italian has just won the Serie A with the San Siro side and is also reportedly a target for Tottenham.

Other reports have named Mauricio Pochettino as the lead candidate for the Real Madrid job. The Argentine was first choice in 2018, but the Spanish side did not make a move as he had signed a new deal at Tottenham Hotspur.

Zinedine Zidane leaves Real Madrid

After weeks of speculation, Zinedine Zidane finally resigned from his role as the Real Madrid manager. The Frenchman finished the season without a trophy and decided he was not the right person to take the team forward.

Real Madrid confirmed the resignation earlier today and posted:

"Real Madrid C. F. announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as head coach of our club. We must now respect his decision and express our gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid."

"Zidane is one of Real Madrid's great icons and his legacy extends beyond what he has achieved as a coach and player at our club. He is aware that he has a place in the hearts of the Real Madrid fans and that he will always have a home at Real Madrid."

This is the second time Zinedine Zidane has walked away from his role as the Real Madrid manager. He resigned after winning his 3rd Champions League title as he was unhappy with the direction the club was heading in at the time.