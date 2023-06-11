Real Madrid interested in signing €50 million rated star previously linked with a move to Manchester United - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been linked with a move to sign Red Bull Salzburg striker and former Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko.

Los Blancos' need for a new No. 9 is evident after Karim Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad earlier this month. According to Fichajes.net (h/t The Hard Tackle), Real Madrid want to sign Sesko ahead of the new season.

Any potential deal that doesn't involve Sesko going to RB Leipzig this summer will not be straightforward. Leipzig announced in August 2022 that they signed the Slovenia international from the Austrian club but that he will only join up with them in the summer of 2023.

According to the Athletic, Leipzig beat Manchester United in the race to secure the services of Sesko and signed him on a five-year contract. It remains to be seen if Die Roten Bullen will be open to letting him leave without having played a single game for them.

Sesko is apparently valued at around €50 million. He is one of the most highly-rated strikers in his age bracket and has scored 18 goals in 41 games across competitions this term.

Apart from Sesko, Real Madrid have also been linked with moves for Chelsea's Kai Havertz and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane. Manchester United, meanwhile, are also in the market for a new No. 9.

Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen have emerged as two possible targets for the Red Devils ahead of the new season.

Former Real Madrid star 'delighted' with his first season at Manchester United

Casemiro grabbed headlines after Real Madrid agreed to sell their star midfielder to Manchester United for a fee of €70.65 million last summer.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner has expectedly added stability and steel to the Red Devils' midfield. He has helped them finish third in the Premier League, win the EFL Cup and finish runners-up in the FA Cup.

Speaking ahead of his team's 2-1 FA Cup final loss against Manchester City on June 3 at Wembley, Casemiro reflected on his debut season in Manchester. He said, via the Guardian:

"In terms of my season here, I’m delighted. My family are very happy here. The club and fans have been brilliant with me since day one. I love the affection from them and that everyone has behaved so well towards me. So I’m very happy and enjoying myself as if I was a 20-year-old kid."

This was also Erik ten Hag's first season with the Red Devils. The Dutch tactician, along with Casemiro, will hope that they can help the club return to the pinnacle of English football and compete for the UEFA Champions League every season.

