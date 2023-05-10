Real Madrid interested in signing Brazilian attacker as Premier League giants decide to cut their losses: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison as a potential backup to Karim Benzema in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Richarlison, 26, has failed to nail down a first-team berth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season. Since arriving from Everton in a club-record deal worth up to €69 million last summer, he has netted just three times in 32 games.

A right-footed versatile attacker renowned for his shooting and stamina, the 42-cap Brazil international has started a meagre 16 matches so far. Furthermore, he has been unable to feature as a central striker more often than not.

According to AS, Real Madrid are ready to offer Richarlison an escape route out of the north London outfit this summer. They have earmarked the former Fluminense forward as a second-choice option behind the aging Benzema.

The La Liga giants are still continuing to be linked with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. However, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen to reunite with Richarlison, who has worked with the Italian at the Toffees.

Should the 2022 FIFA World Cup Goal of the Tournament winner join Real Madrid this summer, he could prove to be a shrewd signing for them. Apart from stepping in as a centre-forward, the Brazilian could also deputize on either flank.

Both Tottenham and Richarlison are reportedly interested in ending their association in the near future. As a result, Inter Milan have also intimated their transfer interest in the 2019 Copa America winner ahead of next term.

Richarlison, who has a contract until June 2027 with Spurs, shot to fame during his four-year stint at Everton. He helped his former club avoid relegation once, scoring 53 goals and providing 14 assists in 152 games in the process.

Las Palmas eye move for out-of-favor Real Madrid striker: Reports

According to Todofichajes, La Liga Segunda Division leaders Las Palmas are keen on signing Real Madrid star Mariano Diaz on a free deal this summer. They are willing to offer him a salary package of around €4 million per season.

Apart from Las Palmas, a host of other clubs are also interested in securing Diaz's signature ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. Celta Vigo and Espanyol are keen, while Brazilian outfit Santos are also in the transfer race.

Diaz, 29, has established himself as a squad member at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Lyon for a fee of around €23 million in the summer of 2018. So far, he has helped his club lift 11 trophies across two separate stints.

However, the Dominican Republic international could prove to be a bad signing for Las Palmas despite being available on a Bosman move. He has scored just seven goals in 1,874 minutes of action in the past five seasons.

