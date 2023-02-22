Real Madrid interested in signing former La Masia star in the summer - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing former La Masia star Alejandro Grimaldo in the summer transfer window. The full-back currently plies his trade for Portuguese side Benfica and has attracted interest from European teams with his performances this season.

Apart from Los Blancos, the likes of Juventus, Newcastle United and Leeds United are also interested in signing the full-back. Grimaldo came up through the ranks of La Masia before making a move to Benfica.

Since his 2016 move, the left-back has made 287 appearances, scoring 24 goals and providing 58 assists for the Portuguese side.

Magpie 24/7 @Magpie24_7 According to Football Insider, Newcastle are set to compete with Wolves, Leeds and Real Madrid for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo; who looks set to leave on a free transfer this summer 🤔



He has once again been a crucial player for Roger Schmidt's team this term, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in 38 matches.

Real Madrid have been exploring the market to bring in a replacement for Ferland Mendy. While the Frenchman is a crucial player under Carlo Ancelotti, he reportedly wants a pay increase to commit to a new deal, which Los Blancos are unwilling to offer.

Grimaldo would be a perfect fit for Los Blancos. The 27-year-old has represented the Spanish national team at youth level as well.

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema reacted to the enthralling clash against Liverpool

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid was a scintillating match. Despite finding themselves down 2-0, Carlo Ancelotti's side launched a remarkable turnaround to emerge the winners with a scoreline of 5-2. Karim Benzema bagged a second-half brace. Speaking about the nerve-wrecking match, Benzema said afterward (via Real Madrid's official website):

"It was an important night for us. I would like to dedicate this match to our honorary president, Amancio, this win is for him. It was a match full of character and goals, we love the Champions League. It was very good, we started a little bit badly, we know that Liverpool and their fans create a lot of pressure, but after the first 20 minutes we saw Real Madrid".

He further added:

"Football is always tough. They started the game better than us, 2-0 up after 14 minutes. We had to do better and we kept going until the end. One goal can change a game and that's what happened today. Many things can change in football, though. We're in good shape and we're going to have another fantastic game at the Bernabéu."

B/R Football @brfootball Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid in a video Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid in a video 💥 https://t.co/UMnQgpCCSK

Los Blancos will return to action on February 25 as they take on Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby.

