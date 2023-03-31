Real Madrid interested in signing Manchester United target with €35 million market value: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing Manchester United target and Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong to strengthen their defense this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the 22-year-old Dutchman is among Madrid's potential targets. Frimpong has had an impressive season, contributing seven goals and nine assists in 35 appearances, and has seen his market value rise to €35 million.

Real Madrid's right-back position has been inconsistent in recent seasons, with Dani Carvajal's performance levels dropping and Lucas Vazquez no longer dependable as a temporary remedy. The Spanish giants have struggled defensively since the departures of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane in 2021 and Casemiro last summer.

Meanwhile, Alvaro Odriozola does not feature in Carlo Ancelotti's plans. The Spanish champions are looking for a top-class right-back, and Frimpong is one of several candidates, including Reece James.

While Frimpong has attracted the attention of Manchester United, Madrid's financial power could sway the young player's decision. The 22-year-old has had an amazing journey across Europe, starting his youth career with Manchester City before moving to Celtic in 2019 and Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.

Frimpong's progress has not gone unnoticed; he has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Bundesliga. Interestingly, Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is a candidate to replace manager Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. If Alonso takes over, it would not be surprising to see Frimpong follow him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, it remains to be seen whether Madrid will move for Frimpong or pursue other options. Nonetheless, bolstering their full-back department is a priority for the Spanish giants this summer.

Manchester United and Real Madrid keep tabs on KRC Genk's 18-year-old wonderkid Bilal El Khannouss

KRC Genk's Bilal El Khannouss has been attracting interest from top European clubs after his impressive performances for the Belgian side, as per journalist Ekram Konur. Manchester United and Real Madrid are reportedly among the clubs keeping a close eye on the 18-year-old midfielder.

El Khannouss, who holds Moroccan nationality, showcased his skills on the international stage, earning plaudits for his performances in the World Cup third-place play-off clash against Croatia. His talents have led to a potential transfer fee of around €20 million (£17m).

Both United and Real Madrid have a history of scouting and signing young talent, and El Khannouss could be the next addition to their rosters. Only time will tell which club will ultimately win the race for his signature, but it is clear that the young midfielder has a bright future ahead of him.

