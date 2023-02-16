Real Madrid are interested in signing Portuguese star with €45 million release clause - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio. The defender is the latest on Los Blancos' radar for the summer.

As per Defensa Central, Inacio is the latest on the transfer list at Real Madrid as they look to bolster their defense. The 21-year-old has a €45 million release clause and has been in fine form for the Liga Portugal side.

The Spanish publication claims that the defender is seen as the replacement for Nacho Fernandez. The latter is yet to renew his deal at the club and could leave as a free agent in the summer.

However, Real Madrid are not the only side interested in the Sporting Lisbon defender. He is on the radar of Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the Spaniard, who has played over 100 matches for the Portuguese side.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥉| Liverpool sent scouts to watch Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio on the weekend and could move to sign him at the end of the season. [ @cmjornal 🥉| Liverpool sent scouts to watch Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio on the weekend and could move to sign him at the end of the season. [@cmjornal] https://t.co/Z4gP2EqrC1

Nacho Fernandez on Real Madrid's title challenge

Nacho Fernandez is confident that Real Madrid can still fight for the LaLiga title this season. They are eight points behind their rivals Barcelona after 21 matches in the league.

Speaking to the media after the match against Elche, the Spaniard said:

"A clean sheet and a game full of goals, couldn't ask for any more. The team put in a complete performance from the off, despite Elche's current form. We needed to take the points to stay in the chase in La Liga. These three points mean we're still right in the fight".

He added:

"I'm very happy. I didn't start the season off in the best way, but now I'm stringing games together. It's very important to help the team, and I'm ready."

The Spaniard has been at the club since 2013, and is keen on going at the club. However, he wants to focus on the matches coming up and then think about his contract.

"I am happy. The season didn't start very well, but I'm happy to help the team. Now there are important things to come and I want to continue helping."

Los Blancos sold Raphael Varane last summer and also released Sergio Ramos in 2021.

