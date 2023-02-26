Real Madrid join Barcelona in race to sign highly-rated 19-year-old midfielder - Reports

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz for a potential summer move.

Wirtz, 19, has become an integral part of the German side since last season when he contributed 10 goals and 14 assists in 31 appearances across competitions. The German midfielder, however, suffered an ACL injury and has been out of action for the majority of the 2022-23 season.

He returned to action earlier this year and has already shown his importance to the side. Wirtz scored two goals and provided an assist in Leverkusen's win over AS Monaco in the UEFA Europa League playoffs.

As per Fichajes.net, Wirtz's impressive performances have impressed both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Both sides have been monitoring the German youngster for a while now. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has been impressed with Wirtz and could look to add him to his midfield renovation plans.

With Luka Modric now 37 years old and Toni Kroos' contract expiring in the summer, Real Madrid are looking to add reinforcements in midfield. As per Fichajes, Perez even rates Wirtz higher than Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are looking to add youngsters to their midfield to rotate alongside Gavi and Pedri. While both youngsters have impressed at the Catalan club, they don't have natural replacements in the squad.

However, the Blaugrana's financial issues could be a potential issue in their potential attempt to sign Wirtz in the summer.

Real Madrid lose ground to Barcelona in La Liga title race

Carlo Ancelotti's side played out a 1-1 draw against rivals Atletico Madrid at home in La Liga on Saturday, February 25. They are now seven points behind leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Real Madrid earned a stunning victory against Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash at Anfield on February 21. They came back from being two goals down to win 5-2.

They were expected to push on in the Spanish top flight as well but failed to do so against their city rivals.

Atletico Madrid were reduced to 10 men after Angel Correa was shown a red card in the 64th minute. They pushed on, however, and scored the first goal of the game via Jose Maria Gimenez in the 78th minute. Youngster Alvaro Rodriguez equalized for Real Madrid in the 85th minute but couldn't find a winner.

Barcelona could extend their lead to 10 points if they beat Almeria away on Sunday, February 26.

Poll : 0 votes