Real Madrid keen on signing 18-year-old winger who is also a target for Barcelona - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has set his sights on 18-year-old Real Betis winger Assane Diao, who has also garnered interest from Barcelona and other European giants.

Diao's startling rise to prominence began when he was surprisingly included in Betis' starting lineup against Granada last month. He wasted no time proving his mettle.

In what turned out to be a memorable full debut, he dominated the pitch with his skills and scored his first senior goal. His remarkable debut was not beginner's luck, as he has continued to shine in subsequent matches.

Diao further solidified his reputation as a force to be reckoned with by scoring in consecutive fixtures, including a goal against Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

At his tender age, Diao has rapidly become a crowd favorite at Benito Villamarin. Such has been his impact that top clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, are keenly monitoring his progress, according to El Nacional.

Diao's talent is undeniable and Real Madrid view him as a potential solution to challenges in their forward lineup. They believe he possesses the versatility and skill set to fit into their attacking style of play, which has reportedly increased Florentino Perez's interest in him.

Despite recently renewing his contract with Betis, his release clause is reportedly set at €30 million euros. For even Barcelona, this amount could be quite accessible, making Diao's acquisition a potential bargain in the making. However, the Blaugrana will have to fight other clubs to secure this young star's signature.

La Liga titans Barcelona and Real Madrid monitor Leroy Sane's contract development at Bayern Munich

Speculation around Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has increased, as both Barcelona and Real Madrid have shown interest in the Germany international. With just two years left on the deal he inked upon joining the Bavarians from Manchester City in 2020, rumors have arisen about his next potential destination.

Sane's current performance with Bayern this season has been nothing short of spectacular. Out of his 10 appearances across all competitions, he has found the back of the net six times, with a notable five goals in merely six Bundesliga matches. Such an impressive scoring rate has only intensified the spotlight on him.

Despite Sane's commendable form with the Bavarians, a cloud of uncertainty looms over his prolonged stay at Allianz Arena. Noted sources like Bild (via SportsMole) have indicated that this season could be Sane's last in Munich. It has been suggested that the dynamic forward will evaluate his career trajectory and make a pivotal decision at the end of this season.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly kept Sane on their radar for an extended period. Their admiration for the German's prowess on the field is said to be no secret. Should signals emerge pointing to Sane's departure from the Allianz Arena in 2024, it is believed that both clubs would jump at the chance to negotiate a transfer.