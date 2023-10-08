Real Madrid keen on signing €25 million-rated defender – Reports

Real Madrid are allegedly aiming to snap up Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande to add talent to their existing defensive depth next year.

Los Blancos have been forced to scout an array of centre-back options of late after a recent injury crisis. After losing Eder Militao to an anterior cruciate ligament issue last month, they also missed David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger for a little while due to respective injuries.

According to Fichajes.net, Real Madrid have identified Diomande as a top transfer target for the future. They are said to be impressed with the Ivorian's potential and are keen to revitalize their defence next year.

Carlo Ancelotti's outfit, who are atop the 2023-24 La Liga standings with 24 points from nine games, could even launch a move for the teenager in the winter transfer window. They are confident about convincing Sporting CP to sell their €25 million-rated centre-back.

Diomande, 19, joined Sporting CP from FC Midtjylland for a fee of €7.5 million last January after shining on loan at Portuguese club Mafra. He has cemented himself as a regular starter ever since, registering three goals and one assist in 26 games across competitions.

Should Diomande seal a permanent transfer to Real Madrid in 2024, he would pop up as a rotational option for them. He could also gradually become a key starter in light of Alaba and Rudiger's growing ages.

Carlo Ancelotti comments on Luka Modric's future at Real Madrid, lauds star's presence

Earlier this week, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was queried whether Luka Modric is mulling over a Santiago Bernabeu exit. Claiming he is not worried about such rumors, he responded (h/t AS):

"I don't think he's thinking about it. We think he is very important and he knows it. I speak to him every day and I see a player who is obviously not happy not to play, but having said that, he always keeps his motivation high as well as his drive to bring something to the team. Nobody can give what he gives in the dressing room."

Pointing out how the 38-year-old is vital to his team, Ancelotti added:

"It's his charisma, what he gives to his teammates. I understand him completely that not playing affects him. It happens to everyone else who loves Modric: fans, teammates, coaches, they all love him too."

Modric, who is in the final year of his current contract, has appeared nine times for Real Madrid so far this season. However, the Croatian has started just four games following Jude Bellingham's big-money arrival.

Of late, the former Tottenham Hotspur man has reportedly been linked with a move to Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami. He could be tempted to join the Herons as he would get to play alongside Lionel Messi.