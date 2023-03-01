Real Madrid keeping close tabs on Liverpool target valued at €100m ahead of summer transfer window - Reports

According to Record Portugal, Real Madrid are closely monitoring Liverpool-linked Benfica youngster Antonio Silva.

Silva is the latest prodigy to emerge from Benfica's talent-rich youth academy. Silva has made 32 appearances for the Portuguese club this season and has even scored three goals.

The 19-year-old also played a part for Portugal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He made an appearance against South Korea in the final group game.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to reinforce their defense in the summer as Nacho's contract is set to expire. Ferland Mendy's future is also up in the air and David Alaba could take up the left-back spot if Mendy leaves.

While Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militai are in Los Blancos' ranks, the Spanish giants could explore the market to sign a backup. Silva, given his tender age and immense potential, could perfectly fit the bill.

Los Blancos, however, might face stern competition from Liverpool. The Reds have looked defensively vulnerable this season, conceding 28 goals in 23 Premier League matches. The Anfield outfit will reportedly explore the market in the summer to launch a new defender and they are also keeping tabs on Silva.

The player is valued at €100 million by Benfica. Hence, any potential suitor will need to break the bank for the youngster.

Real Madrid recently demolished Liverpool

Real Madrid launched a stunning comeback to defeat Liverpool by a scoreline of 5-2 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

Despite trailing by two goals, Los Blancos won the match by a hefty margin and have the advantage ahead of the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu.

Klopp reacted to the defeat, saying (via the official Liverpool website):

"Conceding five in a home game in the Champions League is absolutely not acceptable, I know that, but it happened anyway so we cannot change that anymore. The way we conceded the goals, we can change."

The second leg between the two European giants will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on 15 March.

