Real Madrid linked with outrageous move for Frenchman who has already signed deal to join Chelsea: Reports

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid are looking to sign Chelsea loanee Malo Gusto from Olympique Lyon. Gusto was recently signed by the Blues in the January transfer window. The 19-year-old right-back, however, will stay on loan at Lyon until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, are keen to reinforce their full-back options. Lucas Vazquez is yet to convince the board, according to the aforementioned report. The La Liga giants have already sealed a deal for Fran Garcia, and have now turned their attention to Gusto.

The Frenchman was recently acquired by Chelsea for a fee of €30 million. Hence, if Los Blancos are to sign the player, they will have to make a significant offer to the Blues.

Real Madrid have struggled for form in recent times and have fallen behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race by a significant margin. Los Blancos currently trail Xavi's side by eight points after 20 games.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are set to return to action on February 9 as they take on Al-Ahly in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid confirmed that former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has suffered yet another injury

Eden Hazard's Real Madrid career has turned out to be a disaster since the Belgian forward's move from Chelsea. Hazard's stay in the Spanish capital has been plagued by injuries.

He has made only 73 appearances for Madrid since his arrival in 2019. He has scored seven goals and has provided 11 assists during his time at the club.

Hazard has played for Los Blancos only seven times this term, scoring one goal and providing one assist. The superstar attacker has suffered yet another injury setback. The club released a statement on the player's injury (via Los Blancos' official website):

"After the tests carried out today on Eden Hazard by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with patellar tendinosis in his left knee and is under observation."

Hazard is contracted until the end of the 2023-24 season and is almost certain to leave the club after the expiration of the deal. The Spanish club might even look to offload the player before that.

