Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has full faith in big-money signing despite poor run of form: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly still has a lot of faith in struggling midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid signed Tchouameni from Monaco prior to the 2022-23 season on a six-year contract in a deal reported to be around €80 million. The defensive midfielder has struggled to break into the starting XI and has fallen down the pecking order.

Ancelotti has turned to the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Federico Valverde instead of Tchouameni, adding to the latter's struggles. In 41 appearances so far this season, he is yet to score his first goal for Real Madrid and has provided just four assists.

As per Diario AS, Ancelotti is still willing to work with the France international to get the best out of him this season and in the future. Tchouameni has reportedly been committed in training for Los Blancos, working daily to maximize his skills with the coaching staff.

It is clear that the Frenchman is one for the future at Real Madrid, however, he will be needed to end the season strongly.

Los Blancos have a good chance of retaining the Champions League as they next face Manchester City in the semi-finals. The two sides will clash in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on 9 May. The Spanish giants will also face Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on 6 May.

Carlo Ancelotti praises Aurelien Tchouameni after Real Madrid defeat Almeria 4-2

Ancelotti praised Aurelien Tchouameni after the midfielder put in a good performance for Los Blancos in their 4-2 win over Almeria on 29 April.

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick and Rodrygo also got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for Real Madrid. They are currently second in La Liga with 68 points, 11 behind leaders Barcelona.

With Luke Modric injured due to a hamstring injury, Tchouameni started on Saturday and put in a stellar performance. The midfielder made six recoveries, making 100% of his tackles and successful dribbles while also completing 74 of his 76 passes.

Ancelotti praised the midfielder after the game and said (via Football Espana):

“I think Tchouaméni is an important player because covers our central defenders well, he’s good in the penalty area when the rivals enter. However, with the ball, he needs to improve, he’s very young and he’s learning. I told him not to move so much because he has a lot of energy and sometimes he loses his position.”

Los Blancos will next be in action against Real Sociedad away in La Liga on 2 May.

