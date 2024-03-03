Real Madrid might look to loan out summer signing at the end of the season - Reports

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Real Madrid are open to loaning out Arda Guler at the end of the season.

Los Blancos signed the Turkish prodigy from Fenerbahce for a reported fee of €30 million at the start of the season. However, he has suffered multiple injury issues, limiting his appearances this campaign.

Guler, 19, has made only five appearances across competitions this season, amassing a total game time of 92 minutes. With Brahim Diaz and Joselu performing well, chances have been hard to come by for the teenager.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told the media ahead of the Valencia game, which ended in a 2-2 draw on Saturday, March 2, that Guler needs to play regularly to develop.

"I think that a young player like him needs to play to progress. That clashes with the demands of the team and the club. You have to be patient. I understand that you have to get minutes, but that does not correspond to the demands of the team. I would like the fans see the talent," he said via Relevo.

With opportunities difficult to come by at Real Madrid, Guler could be sent out on loan to continue his development at the end of the season.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacts to the drama against Valencia

Real Madrid played out a 2-2 La Liga draw against Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday, with the game having a dramatic ending.

Just when it looked like Los Blancos had won it late through a Jude Bellingham header, the referee blew the full-time whistle, meaning the goal didn't count.

Ancelotti has now reacted to the same, saying (via Los Blancos' website):

"We are upset and angry. It's normal but we have to get back to normal because we have an important game on Wednesday. In the game there were good things and things we have to improve upon. We have to cool down a bit because the team is still seeing. To cool down you have to look at the table. We can still sleep well tonight."

Bellingham was also sent off after the match for decent. Despite the draw, Los Merengues remain atop the league table with 66 points from 27 matches. They lead second-placed Girona, who have a game in hand, by seven points.

