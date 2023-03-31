Real Madrid pondering move for World Cup winner with €12m release clause - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a move for Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, who currently plays for Roma in Serie A.

According to Roma Press, the Spanish club are among the latest teams to express interest in the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. The forward's contract has a €12 million release clause for foreign clubs.

Dybala's future at Roma is uncertain, with Giallorossi's UEFA Champions League qualification uncertain. They are fifth in the Serie A table, just one point behind fourth-placed AC Milan.

Although the club are keen to eliminate the release clause from the contract, Dybala's representatives are yet to discuss this with the club.

The attacker has been in good form for Roma this season, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists in 29 games across competitions. Before joining Roma, Dybala spent seven seasons at Juventus, where he amassed an impressive 115 goals and made 48 assists.

Real Madrid's interest in Dybala is no surprise, given his reputation as a talented striker with a proven track record. Los Blancos have a history of signing top players worldwide, and the Argentine would undoubtedly fit the bill.

The Spanish giants are preparing for a post-Karim Benzema scenario where Dybala's experience could go well with other young players at the club.

If the move goes ahead, it could be a significant boost for Real Madrid's attacking options, which already boast Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Benzema. Dybala's ability to score and create goals would add a new dimension to the team's play, and he could be a valuable addition to the squad.

With the Argentine's release clause set at just €12 million, he could represent a relatively affordable option for a team looking to bolster its attacking options.

Real Madrid stand firm on Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe's transfer

Real Madrid have reportedly confirmed that they will not negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe.

According to Diario AS, if the French striker wants to sign for Los Blancos, he must do so for free. This comes after months of speculation surrounding a possible move for Mbappe, whose contract with PSG expires in 2025.

While there is a possibility of extending his contract for an additional two years, only the Frenchman has the power to activate it.

Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid last summer but chose to extend his stay with PSG. He has registered 31 goals and eight assists in 33 games across competitions this season.

