Real Madrid and PSG interested in signing defender with whopping €100m release clause: Reports

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could go head-to-head to sign one of Europe's most promising defenders at the moment as the two clubs are reportedly keeping tabs on Benfica's centre-back Antonio Silva.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Marca (via PSGTalk), the Parisians are originally interested in signing Lille OSC defender Leny Yoro this summer but have highlighted Antonio Silva as an alternative in case a move for Yoro doesn't materialize.

As per the report Leny Yoro is also on Real Madrid's wishlist. Should both clubs miss out on the Ligue 1 star they are likely to battle for Silva's signature.

The Spanish giants have recently been hit by an injury crisis, with David Alaba and Eder Militao currently nursing serious injuries. As a result, they're determined to make a couple of vital signings to cover that department.

According to the aforementioned report, Benfica have placed a €100 million price tag on their prized asset. The Portuguese outfit are in no rush to sell since the player is still contracted to them until 2027, which they can use to their advantage.

Antonio Silva has been a quite reliable figure for Benfica at the heart of the defense since breaking into the senior team back in July of 2022. Since then, he's made 71 appearances for the club across all competitions, recording seven goals.

So far this season, the PSG and Real Madrid target has represented the Portuguese giants in 27 games across all fronts, contributing two goals and putting in some eye-catching performances at the heart of the backline.

How Real Madrid and PSG fared at the weekend

Both Real Madrid and PSG were in action during the weekend. While the Spanish giants went head-to-head with Almeria in La Liga on Sunday (January 21), the French powerhouse squared it off with US Orleans in the Coupe de France.

The French side earned an emphatic 4-1 victory away from home, thanks to a brace from Kylian Mbappe and one goal each from Goncalo Ramos and Senny Mayulu.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants had to come from behind to secure a hard-fought 3-2 victory, with Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal all finding the back of the net.

Real Madrid will now lock horns with Las Palmas in another La Liga game away from home this Saturday (January 27). PSG, on the other hand, are scheduled to take on Brest in Ligue 1 action at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (January 28).