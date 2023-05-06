Real Madrid ready to sell Manchester United target for €80 million - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly set a €80 million asking price on Manchester United target Aurelien Tchouameni.

Los Blancos signed the French midfielder from AS Monaco for an initial fee of €80 million last summer. He started off his Real Madrid career well as he replaced club legend Casemiro, who joined Manchester United last summer. However, Tchouameni's performances have declined since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As per El Nacional, the Spanish giants are open to selling the French midfielder in the summer if they receive an offer of around €80 million. They are unhappy with his drop in performance and attitude.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has preferred to bench Tchouameni in favor of Eduardo Camavinga, who has at times even played as a left-back. As per the aforementioned El Nacional report, the lack of playing time has upset Tchouameni.

However, Real Madrid understand the Italian coach's reasons to bench the midfielder. Moreover, they have advanced in their attempts to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Hence, they could allow Tchouameni to leave in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Manchester United are interested in signing the Frenchman as they look to strengthen their squad in the summer. One or both of Fred and Scott McTominay could leave the club, while Marcel Sabitzer will likely return to Bayern Munich after his loan spell.

Hence, the Red Devils are monitoring Tchouameni's situation. The Frenchman has made 42 appearances across competitions, providing four assists.

Real Madrid interested in 2 Manchester United targets

Los Blancos have advanced in their attempts to sign midfielder Jude Bellingham, who was linked with various clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United (via Sport Bible).

The young midfielder has impressed the footballing world with his performances for Borussia Dortmund and England this season. The 19-year-old has registered 11 goals and seven assists in 40 games across competitions for Dortmund.

As per BILD, Real Madrid are also interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong. They are looking for a replacement for veteran Dani Caravajal and could look to sign Frimpong.

The 22-year-old Dutch right-back has scored nine goals and provided 10 assists in 43 games across competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this campaign. He can play as both a fullback and a right-wing-back.

Manchester United have already spoken to Frimpong's representatives but Los Blancos could look to swoop in to bring the Dutchman to the Santiago Bernabeu.

