Real Madrid ready to splash €100m for surprise Premier League duo next summer: Reports

According to a report by Fichajes.net (via Madrid Universal), Real Madrid are willing to offer €100 million in pursuit of Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez. The report added that Los Blancos would table €60 million for Huijsen while €40 million will be offered for Kerkez.

Ad

In recent weeks, multiple sources have reported that Los Blancos are willing to enhance their defensive capacity. The pursuit of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold could also be seen as a strategic decision by Madrid to restructure their backline.

Meanwhile, Huijsen has been solid and his defensive performance has improved Bournemouth's defense this season. The Spaniard has also been able to make good use of his height in clearing potential aerial threat from several opposition teams.

Ad

Trending

Thus, his progressive performance has caught the eyes of Madrid, who are willing to table a decent offer to secure his signature. Madrid could profit from his versatility to feature as a left or right centre-back if he joins them.

Huijsen has registered two goal contributions in 27 games for Bournemouth this season. On the other hand, Kerkez has also put in a decent shift at left-back for Bournemouth this season. In 32 games, he has delivered eight goal contributions (two goals and six assists).

Ad

Thus, Real Madrid could be looking to sign him to enhance the attacking threat from the left-wing as Ferland Mendy has struggled impress going forward. If signed together with Alexander-Arnold, the duo could transform Madrid's the wing-back positions. However, it remains to be seen if Bournemouth will be willing to part with two of their key defenders.

Should Real Madrid sign Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez?

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Copa del Rey - Source: Getty

While Madrid are thriving in different competitions this season, there's arguably a need to reinforce their defense. At left-back both Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia have struggled to be consistent.

Ad

The duo has also found it difficult to create chances in attack. Hence, the signing of Kerkez could provide a healthy competition and improve the left-back position.

Undoubtedly, Madrid also struggled with injuries at centre-back, which affected their defensive form this season. In some scenarios, Aurélien Tchouameni had to be used as a makeshift centre-back.

Despite that Eder Militao would return next season, there's a need for Madrid to enhance their options at centre-back. This could also improve the competition among defenders as every defender would strive to retain their position in the starting XI.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback