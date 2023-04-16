Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is reportedly set to sign a one-year contract extension with the club.

Kroos' current contract with Los Blancos expires in the summer. There was major speculation regarding his future but as per Marca, the German will extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu by one year.

Real Madrid offered him a contract extension ahead of the ongoing season as well but Kroos declined to sign it. He was unsure about his fitness and ability to play at the highest level. The German either wanted to continue with Los Blancos or retire at the end of the ongoing season.

However, the 33-year-old has been brilliant for Carlo Ancelotti's side this campaign, making 40 appearances across competitions. He has also scored two goals and provided five assists in that time. Hence, he is now prepared to sign a new contract with the club, which will extend his stay until the summer of 2024.

Kroos has been a mainstay in Real Madrid's midfield since joining the club from Bayern Munich in 2014. He has made 405 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 27 goals and providing 88 assists.

The former Germany international formed a formidable trio with Luka Modric and Casemiro, winning numerous trophies. He has won four UEFA Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles with Los Blancos, among other honors.

The only trophy Kroos is yet to win is the Copa del Rey. He could win it on May 6, though, when Real Madrid face Osasuna in the final.

Carlo Ancelotti on Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr.'s fitness after Real Madrid's win over Cadiz

Los Blancos beat Cadiz 2-0 at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in La Liga on Saturday, April 15. Nacho Fernandez and Marco Asensio scored for the visitors to secure all three points.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti chose to rotate his side for the game after their 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on April 12. Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal started on the bench while Toni Kroos and Vinicius weren't even part of the squad.

Ancelotti revealed that Kroos and Vinicius had some fitness issues but will be back for their UCL quarter-final second-leg clash against Chelsea on April 18. He said (via realmadrid.com):

“They will play on Tuesday. They couldn’t play today because they both had small issues. They trained separately today but tomorrow they’ll train as normal and be fine for Tuesday.”

Real Madrid, if they get past Chelsea on Tuesday, will face either Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals. The Cityzens won the first leg 3-0 against Bayern at the Etihad.

Poll : 0 votes