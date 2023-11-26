Real Madrid rule out potential signings of 2 high-profile attackers in January: Reports

Real Madrid president Fiorentina Perez has reportedly ruled out any significant signings in January, including Dusan Vlahovic and Mauro Icardi, who have been linked with the club.

Los Blancos had a relatively modest summer transfer window despite signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million. Despite Karim Benzema's departure, they didn't sign a big-name forward, bringing in Joselu on loan from Espanyol.

The Spanish giants have, however, faced multiple injury issues since the start of the season. Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are nursing ACL injuries. Arda Guler has yet to make his debut for Real Madrid since arriving in the summer from Fenerbahce.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camaving are also out for a few weeks and so is Vinicius Jr., who only recently returned from an injury. This leaves manager Carlo Ancelotti with only Rodrygo, Joselu, and Brahim Diaz in attack.

Despite this, Perez doesn't plan on bringing in any forward in January, as per Fichajes.net. Los Blancos have been linked with Vlahovic and Icardi in recent weeks but it appears unlikely they will be making the move.

Vlahovic has scored four goals and provided one assist in 10 games for Juventus this season. Icardi, meanwhile, has registered 16 goals and five assists in 21 games across competitions for Galatasaray.

Real Madrid, however, seem content with Joselu, who has scored five goals in 16 games across competitions. Brahim Diaz, who has started just three games this season, could also get an extended run with injury issues at the club.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's injury issues

Los Blancos have had a number of injury issues with some key players like Militao, Courtois, and Vinicius this season. Despite this, they have done decently and sit second in La Liga, two points behind leaders Girona.

Ahead of Real Madrid's clash at Cadiz on Sunday, November 26, manager Carlo Ancelotti touched upon the injuries and how his side have coped with them. He also pointed out that it is a good opportunity for other players to step up, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“The truth is that we’ve had injuries which have hurt us. We have always been competitive despite the absence of Militão, Courtois, Vinícius, Bellingham, so we’re going to play with all our confidence and hope that they are back soon.

"I think the team is good and convinced that we can cope with these problems, because our squad gives me a lot of confidence and those who have played less now have an opportunity to show how good they are.”

Real Madrid beat Cadiz 2-0 in the corresponding fixture last season. Nacho Fernandez and Marco Asensio scored for the Spanish giants.