Real Madrid set to launch €45m move for Liverpool top transfer target with Arsenal keeping tabs on transfer situation: Reports

Real Madrid are set to offer €45 million as they look to sign Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, according to Real Madrid Confidencial (via Madrid Universal). It is believed that Zubimendi will be a decent long-term replacement for Toni Kroos in midfield.

As a defensive midfielder, Zubimendi has proven to be one of the best in Europe in recent years. Best known for his defensive awareness, passing proficiency, and ability to stabilize in midfield, the Spaniard is an exceptional midfielder.

Thus, his performance hasn't gone unnoticed as Madrid are looking to sign him. In 31 appearances, the Spaniard has scored one goal and provided two assists.

In 22 La Liga games, has registered 53 tackles, 48 clearances and won 118 out of 201 ground duels contested (via FootyStats). Thus, his presence in the defensive midfield position could enhance Madrid's midfield position if signed. Zubimendi is also a player that could feature in different midfield positions. Thus, his versatility could stand to be beneficial for Los Blancos if signed.

If Madrid decides to sell Aurélien Tchouaméni, the Spaniard could be a decent replacement for the Frenchman if signed. The aforementioned report also claims that Arsenal and Liverpool are also in the race to sign Zubimendi. However, Zubimendi is contracted at Real Sociedad till June 2027 and valued at €60 million by Transfermarkt.

Lucas Vazquez could leave Real Madrid this summer - Reports

Sevilla are reportedly looking to sign Real Madrid's right-back Lucas Vazquez, according to a report by Fichajes.net. This comes after the Spaniard's contract at the Bernabeu is set to expire in the summer.

The aforementioned report also added that the possibility of signing Vazquez as a free agent is what might have attracted Sevilla. Thus, his experience and versatility to feature in multiple positions could be advantageous to Sevilla if signed.

In 30 appearances this season, the Spaniard has scored two goals and registered five assists. If Vazquez decides to leave Madrid, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold could be his potential replacement at right-back.

This is based on the idea that the Englishman’s contract at Anfield is set to expire in the summer. Thus, Madrid could sign him as a free agent, and this is a good situation for the Los Blancos given his talent.

