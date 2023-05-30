Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has reportedly been offered a contract worth a staggering €100 million from Saudi Arabia with option of choosing the club of his choice.

The Frenchman had signed a contract extension with Los Blancos until June 2024 a few months ago, which appeared to have secured his future in the Spanish capital.

However, lately, he's received an incredible offer from Saudi Arabia's government.

According to Spanish news outlet El Mundo, Benzema is offered €100 million and can pick whichever club he wants to join. Moreover, his wages would be tax free and he will have the image rights too.

It's obviously a tempting offer and accepting it could see him join his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in December last year on a two-year contract worth €200 million per year, in the Saudi Pro League.

Saudi Arabia are working really hard to bring top players to the country, with Lionel Messi also linked, as the Middle Eastern giant aims to boost its standing to successfully bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Real Madrid are keen for Benzema to stay on, for he's been one of the stalwarts of the club, having been there for 11 years now. However, he turns 36 at the end of the year, and dealt with fitness issues in the 2022-23 season.

He has made only 23 appearances in La Liga this campaign as Los Blancos conceded their top-flight crown to arch-rivals Barcelona in limp fashion. Now that he's in the twilight of his career, a move away from Europe could be on his mind after such a lucrative offer from Saudi.

Benzema has achieved everything at Real Madrid, he can go now

Given that Karim Benzema has achieved everything at Real Madrid, he's got nothing left to prove now. Should the striker indeed move to Saudi Arabia, he'd still go down in history as a legend of the sport.

After coming of age at Lyon, Benzema became a household name following his Real Madrid transfer in 2009. Since then, he's made 647 appearances for the club and scored 353 goals, more than anyone in their history bar one - Cristiano Ronaldo (451).

In terms of trophies, he's among the most decorated too with 24 titles, including four in La Liga and five in the Champions League. Last year, Benzema also got his hands on the most prestigious individual prize, i.e. the Ballon d'Or.

Boasting a complete trophy cabinet of all major collective and inidividual honors, Benzema can wrap up his time in Europe and see out the remainder of his career far from home in Saudi Arabia.

Poll : 0 votes