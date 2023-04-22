Real Madrid star offered stunning €50 million deal to leave Santiago Bernabeu - Reports

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric has reportedly received a €50 million offer for a two-year contract from a club in Saudi Arabia.

As per AS (via El Nacional), the offer could see the Croatian leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. Modric's contract expires in the summer and the Spanish giants are unlikely to match the amount or length of the deal from the Saudi Arabian side.

Real Madrid more often than not choose to extend the contracts of their veteran players by one year at a time. This was seen in their offers to the likes of Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, and Marcelo, among others. Hence, while Modric might not be swayed by the €50 million, he would consider a two-year contract.

Another notable situation affecting the Croatian's potential extension at Real Madrid could be Toni Kroos' decision to extend his stay. Los Blancos are looking to overhaul their squad with young players. Hence, if Kroos (33) signs a new contract, the Spanish side might consider not renewing Modric's contract.

As per the aforementioned El Nacional report, Los Blancos are looking to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer. This is another factor that could affect the Croat's future at the club.

The 37-year-old wants to eventually retire at the Santiago Bernabeu. But the Saudi Arabian offer and the Spanish side's eventual offer could see him depart in the summer.

Modric joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. He has since scored 37 goals and provided 77 assists in 478 games for the Spanish giants, winning five UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors. Widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time, Modric also won the 2018 Ballon d'Or.

Real Madrid prepare to face Celta Vigo in La Liga

Carlo Ancelotti's side will take on 12th-placed Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday, April 22.

Los Blancos come into the game on the back of a confident 2-0 win over Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals second leg. They eliminated the west London side 4-0 on aggregate and will face Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Real Madrid have won three of their previous five games in La Liga, losing the other two. Celta Vigo, meanwhile, are winless in their previous three games and lost their last game 1-0 against Mallorca.

